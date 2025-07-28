Hogs' quarterback named to prestigious award watch list
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, an exclusive collection of passers, by the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
Green is one of 80 players selected to the initial watch which will be awarded at year's end.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the top player in college athletics since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and went on to become a renowned sportswriter and football official following his playing days.
Green was one of nine SEC quarterbacks to be included on the list and is the second quarterback under head coach Sam Pittman to appear on the list along with KJ Jefferson in 2022 and 2023.
The 6-foot-6, 230 pound passer out of Lewisville, Texas is one of the most electric players in the nation after totaling 3,756 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
His efforts on the field last season had him just short of Ryan Mallet's single-season yardage record of 3,795 yards from 2010. He also recorded just the seventh 3,000 yard passing season in Razorbacks history and led the Arkansas offense to a No. 10 finish in total offense.
Following the regular season, Green led Arkansas to a victory over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, earning most valuable player honors after completing 11-of-21 passes for an Arkansas bowl game record 341 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 81 yards and another score in the 39-26 victory.
Green enters the 2025 season as one of two players nationally to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 600 yards in 2024, joining Oklahoma transfer quarterback John Mateer.
Notably, Green is one of 10 FBS quarterbacks who have thrown for 4,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 yards in their, mnhb respective careers.
He leads all other returning upperclassmen quarterbacks going into 2025 with 8,596 yards of total offense which dates back to his time at Boise State.
The Maxwell Award committee will narrow its list to a group of semifinalists Nov. 11, 2025 before naming its three finalists Nov. 25. The winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Award Ceremony on Dec. 11, following the conclusion of the regular season and conference championship games.
The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will be in Atlanta March 13, 2026 at the Maxwell Football Club Awards.
While Green was named to one of the most prestigious lists in the country, he has an uphill climb considering each of his top nine targets from last season either transferred or saw their eligibility expire.
Green does have options, but is up to him and several newcomers to develop the chemistry necessary to reproduce similar offensive results to last season under second-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
The Razorbacks will report to fall camp Thursday, July 31 prior to starting their first workout Friday, Aug. 1. Arkansas will kickoff its season Aug. 30 inside Razorback Stadium with kickoff set for 3:15 p.m CT and will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.