Hogs have several intriguing recruits set to visit this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks had a successful first recruiting weekend of the summer to close out May with two commitments from 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore and 3-star linebacker Caleb Gordon.
Now, Arkansas coaches switch its focus to yet another impressive group of prospects this weekend, including quite a few who have narrowed down their list of potential suitors in recent weeks.
DL Dereon Albert, Jackson, Mississippi
One of the more highly regarded prospects on Arkansas' radar is Albert, one of the top defensive tackles in the country.
The 6-foot-2, 305 pound prospect is currently ranked as the No. 184 overall player in the country, No. 28 among defensive lineman and No. 8 athlete in Mississippi, according to 247sports.
He's currently projected as a good fit for a three-man front, like Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams currently schemes.
"3-4 interior defensive lineman that shows the ability to win with a bevy of different pass rush options at the point of attack, including twitch, athleticism and power. Estimated at a shade under 6-foot-2 and just north of 300-pounds, Albert’s unique blend of athletic traits and stout frame makes him a difficult assignment for opposing offensive linemen on a down-to-down basis."- Cooper Petagna, 247sports analyst
Throughout his prep career at Jackson Academy, Albert has been highly productive with 246 total tackles, 67 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks over the past three seasons.
DE Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
The 3-star road grader offers punishment in the run game as he powers defenders ahead of him with his 6-foot-5, 280 pound frame.
His prospect ranking varies, but 247sports composite rates him just outside of 4-star status at No. 584 overall, No. 47 at his position and No. 65 in the state of Georgia.
Mubenga will ultimately choose between Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, North Carolina State and Louisville.
WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
The 6-foot-3, 190 pound receiver has been a fast riser among recruiting services this summer.
Henderson was led Texas High School powerhouse Carthage in receiving in 2024 en route to a 15-1 overall record and 4A D-II state championship which was the program's tenth since 2008.
He recorded 64 receptions for 1,085 yards and 18 TDs as a junior and has fielded offers from the likes of Kansas State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Houston, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State and more.
WR Javonte Smith, Jackson, Tennessee
Another Tennessee native, Smith visited Missouri last weekend and will also see West Virginia and Tennessee in the coming weeks.
The 6-foot, 169 pound pass catcher has recorded 79 passes for 1,419 yards, 12 touchdowns and averages over 18 yards per catch during his high school career.
He is the No. 834 overall prospect nationally, No. 130 among receivers and No. 26 athlete from the Volunteer State, per 247sports.
OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
The Lone Star State native committed to Arkansas April 29 over offers from Ole Miss, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri, Stanford, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Arizona State and Boston College.
"I chose Arkansas due to the relationship I’ve built with Coach [Eric] Mateos over the years," Smith told Hogs on SI in April. "I also like what Coach [Sam] Pittman and the program have to offer. I love the town and the support the fans give through the whole state."
Smith is projected to play either tackle or guard positions at the next level. Smith primarily played at left tackle for Ridge Point in 2024 and helped reach the second round of Texas' 6A Division II state playoffs.
He is the No. 1,018 ranked player nationally, No. 90 at his position and No. 154 ranked athlete in Texas for 2026, according to 247sports.
DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
McGee has visited Arkansas in the past and is set to be in town again this weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 328 pound lineman is one of the largest prospects in the country and has a high ceiling at the college level.
He is an impressive athlete along the defensive line and is capable of running down players in the backfield with underrated speed.
Going into the summer, McGee has 23 total offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Purdue, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC and many more.
247sports composite ranking has him rated as a 3-star prospect, No. 1,293 player nationally, No. 121 at his position and No. 124 among Georgia athletes.
DB Tylan Wilson, Pascagoula, Mississippi
The 4-star safety listed Arkansas among his top four schools last month along with Clemson, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Wilson is expected to announce his college decision July 18.
He is the No. 221 overall player in the country, No. 17 among safeties and the No. 10 athlete in Mississippi, according to 247sports.