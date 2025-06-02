Hogs land huge prospect out of Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Well, so much for a birthday announcement.
Prosper, Texas 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore came to Arkansas for an official visit over the past weekend and left with the intention of waiting until his birthday, July 3, to make an announcement as to where he intends to play the next stage of his football career. However, by the time he crossed the Collin County line on far northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, things had changed.
Monday afternoon, just hours from being a full month out from his birthday, Gilmore decided he'd seen all he needed to see. He's going to be an Arkansas Razorback.
in quick fashion, Gilmore scrambled together an appearance on the 247 Ultimate College Football Show Monday afternoon to make his announcement official.
"What tipped the scales for the Razorbacks is firstly Coach [Eric] Mateos and Coach [Sam] Pittman knowing their track record with offensive linemen and knowing that I will be developed over there at the University of Arkansas," Gilmore said. "Also just the culture and like the environment. When I went there I truly felt like this was home compared to any other visits I have been on. Knowing if something bad happens with the coaching staff, I know I still want to be in Fayetteville regardless."
The first part of that statement echoes what Gilmore has been saying the entire time. He has been high on the knowledge Pittman and Mateos bring to the positional development.
"Coach [Sam] Pittman and his whole coaching staff brings such high energy here," Gilmore said earlier in the week. "They are all about me. Pittman and offensive line Coach Mateos are one of the best, if not the best, duo to be coaching the offensive line."
However, it's the last part of his announcement that should excite Arkansas fans most. It appears Gilmore is committing to the school more than the coaches.
Fayetteville is home for him and he has already made it clear that if things don't pan out for Pittman and his staff this upcoming season that he's not going to be one to have an immediate instinct to bail on the program.
The 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle recently announced he is focused on six schools with Arkansas, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt in his top six list released in February. That was whittled down from a list of 40 schools that also included Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin and many others.
Gilmore is the No. 186 overall prospect, No. 15 among offensive tackles and No. 26 in the state of Texas, per 247sports 2026 rankings. He plays for a storied 7A Prosper Eagles program that competes at a championship level in one of the most difficult districts in the state.
Georgia Tech transfer left tackle Corey Robinson hosted Gilmore for his visit and was candid about the difference from playing for the Yellowjackets and learning under Arkansas' staff.
"Something that sticked out to me was the culture of the offensive line room," Gilmore said. "Corey [Robinson], their starting left tackle was my host. We learned a lot about his past [at Georgia Tech and Kansas] while answering everything we asked. It was great."
Prosper opens its season in late August against fellow Texas football powerhouse Austin Westlake