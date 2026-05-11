Can Hogs' Rebuilt Secondary Slow Down Aggies' QB Marcel Reed?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed holds the key to an Aggies college football run in 2026.

Reed improved as a redshirt sophomore, completing 62% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added another 493 yards and six scores on the ground.

But when his team needed him to step up most against Miami at Kyle Field in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, he completely disappeared. One major cause for concern is his lack of consistency as he suffers from mental lapses at critical points despite his overall skillset.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Arkansas will travel to College Station to open October with an upset in mind after continuous heartache over the years. Reed's destructive habits could potentially show up in this one after Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts placed a concerted effort in rebuilding his secondary.

Roberts' group of defenders don't have to dominate or even match the Aggies' physicality on defense. They just need to play mind games with Reed, showing him multiple coverages that can force him into mistakes.

If the Razorbacks can simply create enough confusion defensively to force Reed into uncomfortable situations by dropping into a zone, limiting throwing windows, and disguising secondary leverage before the snap, they can limit explosive plays that allow him to regain confidence.

Reed has always been a talented runner, and the Razorbacks won't beat Texas A&M by allowing him to pick apart their defense in similar fashion to last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr (10) celebrates after sacking Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the second quarter as Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) looks on at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Arkansas must avoid making him look like a potential Heisman finalist, or even an NFL All-Pro quarterback in this one, or they'll get left in the dust. He has a solid receiving corps in Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman, who took a major jump as a sophomore.

The Aggies added Isaiah Horton into the fold out of the transfer portal after scoring eight touchdowns at Alabama in 2025.

One huge question mark for Texas A&M is how will veteran assistant coach Holmon Wiggins perform as a first-time play caller after 23 years in the profession. The Aggies also have to replace four starters along the offensive line which means finding protection up front for Reed is imperative if the program has plans on returning to the playoff.

"He's our leader, he's our playmaker, everything kind of starts with him on offense" Elko said on The Jim Rome Show last month. "It's kind of funny, last offseason I was trying to tell people he was capable of throwing the football, now he's thrown for 3,000 yards in the SEC. For him, it's just taking the next step, and his ability to progress through reads quicker, get the ball out on time more consistently, and just seeing himself elevate."

"Sometimes we forget how much better kids can get from season to season. We expect really big things from him."@CoachMikeElko on returning @AggieFootball QB Marcel Reed. pic.twitter.com/PNT8ZKS9zF — Jim Rome (@jimrome) April 28, 2026

The Razorbacks want to cause more havoc defensively this fall with a variety of looks and a versatile defensive back room that has 17 newcomers.

Maryland Terrapins defensive back La'khi Roland (27) begins a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in his own end zone in the second half against the Towson Tigers at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

One huge reason for optimism in the backfield is Arkansas brought in athletes who can cover and also force turnovers. The Razorbacks only forced nine turnovers all of last season which was tied for No. 123 nationally.

After flipping the room, Roberts' defensive backfield has forced a combined 23 turnovers in their careers with most coming in 2025.

Tulane transfer Jahiem Johnson (four interceptions), La'Khi Roland (three interceptions), and Shelton Lewis have all put themselves in contention for starting roles at defensive back. One surprise so far the Razorbacks have learned of is JUCO transfer DJ Hairston.

"I feel very comfortable with [Hairston] being in the two-deep," Roberts said. "I think he's earned his [playing time] but he's got to keep doing it. But right now, he's earned his way and the respect that he's capable of going out there and playing against the big people."

The Starkville, (Miss.) native played in nine games as a freshman for Hinds Community College in 2025 while recording 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two intereceptions, and one fumble recovery.

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