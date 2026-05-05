Rebuild Continues for Razorbacks' Secondary, Hogs Add JUCO DB to 2026 Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just when it seemed like Arkansas had already wrapped up its 2026 recruiting class, the secondary added another transfer in East Mississippi Community College defensive back Jathan Hatch.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound defender took a visit to Arkansas Saturday, April 18 without an offer from the Razorbacks, but eventually the staff reached out to indicate there had been a change in thought. Other notable FBS teams that courted him were LSU, UNLV, Troy and Southern Miss.

Hatch signed with Louisville out of high school as a safety during the 2024 recruiting cycle. While his playing time was limited as a freshman, he opted to transfer down to EMCC where he played in all 10 games in 2025.

He finished the season with 51 total tackles and one forced fumble.

As a recruit out of Class 1A Biggersville (Miss.), Hatch was rated a 3-star prospect, ultimately choosing Cardinals over offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Southern Miss, Tulane, and several others.

Similar to other defensive back transfers, Hatch brings brings versatility and big-play ability to the Razorbacks' secondary. During his senior year of high school, Hatch scored touchdowns six different ways including rushing, receiving, two punt returns, two kick-off returns, one fumble recovery, and two interception returns.

His standout senior campaign earned him the opportunity to play for the Mississippi All-Star team in the 2023 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

Hatch has a fairly rich family history in the SEC as his grandfather, Johnny, played at Ole Miss as a safety in the early 1970s.

Secondary Overhaul

There was probably no other position group happier that the 2025 season came to an end than Arkansas' secondary.

Each position collectively struggled despite being touted as bigger, faster and stronger during talking season.

Arkansas ranked No. 101 nationally in passing yards allowed, No. 102 in interceptions, dead last in the SEC in scoring defense, and No. 13 in the league for passing defense.

The Razorbacks' defensive coaching staff, spearheaded by Ron Roberts, brought in a familiar face with Deron Wilson, veteran defensive back coach Eddie Hicks from Cincinnati and respected up-and-comer CJ Wiliford to shore up deficiencies on the back end.

Arkansas Razorbacks secondary coach Deron Wilson at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS

The overhaul has been steep. The addition of Hatch gives the Razorbacks 14 total transfers, four incoming freshman and one holdover from the Sam Pittman era.

The mantra for this year's secondary is to play as one, similar to Silverfield's team-wide "all in" approach to bring unity to a program seeking new life.

"The biggest thing from a secondary standpoint is you don't want to have DBs going palms up," Wilson said in March. "Typically, palms up equals busted coverages. As a secondary, we're one, and initially we meet together. Make sure we get everything on the same page, in the same book.

"Then from there, they have certain things that safeties need to hear, and Coach Wilford would meet with the safeties, and there are certain things that corners need to hear."

Big plays are going to happen, and that's the truth of football at any level.

But what matters most is to remain disciplined, take the right angles in pursuit, anticipate and read the quarterback and generate turnovers. If Arkansas can do just a few of those in 2026, the Hogs' secondary can be among the most improved units of any team in the country.

Razorbacks Defensive Backs

Miguel Mitchell, Lone Returnee from 2025

Jathan Hatch, (Transfer, EMCC)

Christian Harrison (Transfer, Cincinnati)

Jahiem Johnson (Transfer, Tulane)

Shelton Lewis (Transfer, Clemson)

La'Khi Rowland (Transfer, Maryland)

Braydon Lee (Transfer, Maryland)

Tyler Scott (Transfer, Georgia State)

Ian Williams (Transfer, Memphis)

Carter Stoutmire (Transfer, Colorado)

Kyeaure Magliore (Transfer, West Georgia)

LaMarcus Hicks (Transfer, Iowa State)

Nsongbeh Ginyui (Transfer, Bakersfield College)

John Howse (Transfer, Middle Tennessee)

DJ Hairston (Transfer, Hinds Community College)

Jalon Copeland, Freshman

Kyndrick Williams, Freshman

Tay Lockett, Freshman

Brandon Ford, Freshman

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