Game against balanced Memphis could provide Razorbacks some answers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a tough loss to Ole Miss last week, Arkansas is looking to bounce back Saturday when it faces an unbeaten Memphis team in a non-conference game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ABC. The Razorbacks are still trying to clean up issues on the defensive side following their 41-35 road defeat in Oxford.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman didn’t sugarcoat what happened in Oxford. He pointed to missed tackles and poor communication on defense as key reasons for the loss.
It was especially frustrating because Ole Miss was playing with a back-up quarterback who still managed to find wide-open receivers.
“We’ve got to simplify some things,” Pittman said earlier this week. “We can’t be cutting guys loose or missing 10 tackles out there.”
Hogs' defense struggling in multiple areas
The defensive front, struggling with issues of its own, is partially to blame for the secondary's issues. They weren't putting pressure on the Rebels' quarterbacks.
If there’s one area Arkansas can hang its hat on right now, it’s the offense.
Quarterback Taylen Green has been electric — not only leading the team in passing but also in rushing — and fans are starting to talk about him as a potential national standout.
With weapons like receiver O’Mega Blake and running back Mike Washington Jr., the Razorbacks have been racking up big plays and are averaging over 560 yards per game.
But the defense? That’s a different story. Arkansas is giving up more than 430 yards per game, ranking near the bottom of the SEC.
Opponents have been converting nearly half of their third-down tries — a troubling stat. That will face another big test this weekend against a balanced Memphis offense.
This game could provide to be turning point for Razorbacks
For Arkansas, the trip to Memphis isn’t just about bouncing back after a tough SEC loss. It’s as much about proving what kind of team the Hogs really are.
With a brutal stretch of games against Texas A&M, LSU, and Missouri coming up, the margin for error is shrinking fast.
That’s why Saturday feels like more than just a non-conference showdown. It’s a gut check.
The Razorbacks have shown they can light up the scoreboard, but if the defense doesn’t start tightening up now, deeper problems could be waiting once they’re fully back in SEC play.
Taylen Green vs. the Memphis secondary: Can Green keep plays alive and stay in rhythm? If so, Arkansas will be tough to stop.
Memphis run game vs. Arkansas defensive front: The Tigers' balanced attack could wear down an already shaky Razorback defense.
Third-down efficiency: Both teams have struggled here. Whichever side figures it out may control the game's tempo.
Turnovers: With both offenses capable of explosive plays, one or two turnovers could swing the outcome.
Predicted outcome not exactly all negative
Arkansas is favored by about a touchdown heading into Saturday, but the outcome may hinge on whether the Razorbacks' defense can bounce back.
The offense should continue to put points on the board, but if Memphis controls the clock and exposes Arkansas’ tackling issues, this one could stay tight.
But beyond the score, this game is really about identity. If Arkansas wants to be taken seriously in the SEC this year, it had better to figure out how to win again in Memphis where the Hogs are 6-0 over the past 30 years.
Pittman's seat is just warm right now. Dropping a game against the Tigers could heat it up considerably.
How the Razorbacks respond from the loss at Ole Miss against Memphis could finally give us a few answers we've had since spring.
Don't expect a low-scoring game, though.
Key takeaways
• Arkansas’ offense is thriving, but its defense must show progress before the SEC stretch intensifies.
• Memphis enters unbeaten with balance and confidence but has yet to face an SEC-caliber opponent.
• For Arkansas, this is not just about rebounding — it’s a proving ground before a demanding stretch of conference play.