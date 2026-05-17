Hogs' Silverfield Already Understands What Kiffin Conveniently Forgot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's nothing wrong with professional ambition, especially in college football.

New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield was handed nothing as he started out as a young high school football coach over two decades ago. For anyone seeking to reach the pinnacle of football, he had to start somewhere.

His impressive 29-9 record across his final three seasons in Memphis, upsets over the likes of Mississippi State, West Virginia, Iowa State and Arkansas and ability to assemble competitive rosters in the American Conference is promising.

But the most underrated part of Silverfield's tenure to this point is the love and admiration he has for Arkansas and its fanbase.

"The reception has been wonderful. Getting around the state, I wish we could go to every town but to hit the major spots, see the fans show their support has been great.

"At the Power Four level, Arkansas is it in the state. When you get that reception driving around the entire state you get to see the Razorback flag, that's so unique, and it's a special deal."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

In some ways, Silverfield has the Eric Musselman mentality of embracing the fans, encouraging them to fill the 76,000+ capacity Razorback Stadium while on the road.

Recruiting your fanbase, especially one that's been loyal through the depth of football purgatory, is very important in the first season. He certainly gets it early on, and the best way to keep them happy is winning.

Many within Tigers' fanbase understood he would leave eventually since that's the nature of the sport as coaches climb the ladder each offseason.

Memphis fans have seen it a handful of times over the past decade as Justin Fuente left for Virginia Tech and Mike Norvell being hired at Flordia State. It's simply a stepping stone job, a great one at that has catapulted many careers through the years..

Although Silverfield refers to Memphis as his "previous spot" there hasn't been a negative word spoken about his 10 year stint in the city.

But there’s a major difference between chasing something bigger in life and publicly diminishing the place that helped give you the power to move on in the first place.

As the old saying goes, "don't cut off the hand that feeds you."

You never know when you'll need that old school to help in a time of need.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practice drills in Fayetteville, Ark. | Munir El-Khatib

That appreciation matters more than ever in modern college football where coaches openly leverage jobs against each other, which is something Arkansas' fanbase is far too familiar with. They've grown cynical and loyalty often feels one-sided.

Because for six record-breaking seasons, Lane Kiffin was treated like royalty in Mississippi.

The Rebels were elevated from the darkest place in program history into College Football Playoff contenders over his final two seasons. His hard work turned him into a hot commodity in the coaching community again.

He used Oxford as a place to rehabilitate his image after flops with the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, and USC. Kiffin elaborated on his change of life during his ESPN documentary with Ryan McGee in September.

He took his health seriously, quit drinking and became an overall better person mentally and physically.

“I came here judgey of people and how it was, how slow it was,” Kiffin told ESPN's McGee. “When I stopped judging, I realized, ‘Wait, maybe they’re on to something. Maybe slower is just a better way to live.’”

Kiffin spent years rebuilding how people viewed him nationally, only for one interview to potentially change how portions of Oxford remember him. In a world where it all comes down to wins and losses on the field, the pressure is on him to produce results early as this season.

Deep inside his mind, there is a desire to be great. Now, whether or not Kiffin does things the right way, he's always going to do it his way.

Silverfield inherits a situation at Arkansas similar to the one Kiffin took over at Ole Miss in 2020.

An inconsistent football program without a true identity, a fractured fanbase longing to be nationally relevant, and a roster in desperate need of repair.

The difference so far is Silverfield appears to understand something Kiffin may have forgotten toward the end. There is nothing wrong with climbing the ladder professionally, just don't make the people who helped build you feel like they never mattered once you make it to the top.