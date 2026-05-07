Razorbacks Set Stage for Recruiting Statement as 4-Star WR Nears Decision

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield promised to sign the best recruiting class in program history, he didn't stutter.

The Razorbacks are in the midst of a recruiting renaissance as 4-star wide receiver Alvin Mosely is scheduled to announce his commitment June 26.

The big bodied 6-foot-2, 185 pound receiver is down to four schools with official visits to each program on the docket beginning with Houston (May 28), Ole Miss (June 5), Texas (June 12) and Arkansas (June 19).

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star WR Alvin Mosley will announce his commitment on June 26, @samspiegs reports⏳



Mosley is down to Texas, Ole Miss, Houston and Arkansas.



Read: https://t.co/Blqd8bFeGy pic.twitter.com/Lani1tIdhK — Rivals (@Rivals) May 7, 2026

One unique bit of information on Mosley's recruitment involving Arkansas is this will be his first trip to Northwest Arkansas. That can bode well for the Razorbacks considering the coaching staff can roll out the red carpet for his final officail visit to truly standout when he makes the highly anticipated trip to Fayetteville next month.

Mosley is the among the top prospects in the country ranked as the No. 118 overall prospect in the 2027 class, No. 17 among wide receivers and No. 15 in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports. The Texas native caught 67 passes for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns for Almeta Crawford High School in Rosharon as a junior last fall.

And added 21 carries for 190 yards and another seven scores on the ground, which solidified him as one of the premier playmakers in the 2027 class.

Arkansas' Building Intriguing Class

Razorbacks wide receiver coach Larry Smith has upped his game this cycle with fellow ESPN 4-star receiver Darion Moseley out of Alabama already on board.

Smith, a former SEC receiver himself at Vanderbilt, doesn't plan on stopping there either as another 4-star speedster Miguel Whitley, who stopped by for an unofficial visit last month for the Red-White Spring Game.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his players during warmups before the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Other notable 4-star and high 3-star official visitors this spring include versatile athletes on each side of the football including defensive lineman Jason Johnson, wide receiver Jabari Watkins (June 5), Hunter Haug (June 4), running back Asa Barnes (May 29), cornerback Dolph McDonald (May 29), and quarterback Colton Nussmeier.

If Silverfield and his coaching staff can continue pursuit of such highly coveted recruits, then this class can certainly be a special one.

This type of traction on the recruiting trail for a first-year staff attempting to reestablish a program such as Arkansas' makes them a legitimate threat to climb up the rung in the SEC.

Landing Mosely would show that Arkansas can attract blue-chip prospects as well as any program when its fully resourced. Earning his commitment would help solidify Silverfield’s vision that resonates beyond in-state borders and into talent-rich areas across the country which Arkansas has historically fought uphill battles in for elite skill position players.

Now, Arkansas must continue to close recruiting battles strong by converting first impressions into long-term relationships, and potentially secure one of the most dynamic playmakers in the 2027 cycle.

If Silverfield’s promise of a program-changing 2027 recruiting class is going to materialize, his team must capitalize on their momentum and make June 19 the defining moment of Arkansas' offseason.

2027 Razorback Commitments

4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

3-star TE George VanSandt, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Portland, (Ore.)

3-star CB Zy'Corius Huzzle, 6-foot, 170 lbs., LaGrange, (Ga.)

3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

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