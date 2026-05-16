Authorities Arrest Suspect in Ahmad Hardy Shooting

Rashodrick Harris, 20, was taken into custody in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday night in connection with the recent shooting of Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy.

Hardy, also 20, was shot in the upper leg while leaving an outdoor rap concert in Mississippi on Sunday, May 10. At least one other person was injured.

Harris is awaiting extradition to Mississippi, the Associated Press reported Friday, citing the Laurel Police Department. He will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault. As the investigation is still ongoing, additional arrests are possible.

Police used security video to identify Harris as a suspect, then later issued a warrant for his arrest. Authorities initially arrested three people in connection with the shooting, but have now released them with no charges.

Hardy, meanwhile, underwent surgery in Mississippi and returned to Missouri on Wednesday. On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Hardy will begin rehabbing immediately "with the goal of playing this year."

Hardy rushed for 1,649 yards—the second-most in the FBS—and 16 touchdowns in the 2025 college football season. He was a key contributor for the Tigers, whom he joined after leaving Louisiana-Monroe. He received Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors at the latter program.

“There is an opportunity that he could be back this year. There’s an opportunity he couldn’t be back this year. So, we won’t know those answers for a few weeks," Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Hardy earlier this week. "But he’s got the full support of MU Health Care, and he’s got the full support of our team as we continue to help him recover and work it day by day."

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