'I've Always Been a Hog': Rhodes On His Decision to Return to Arkansas in 2026

TAMPA — TAMPA — Arkansas senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes could have chased the NFL Draft, chased an offer in the transfer portal, but he decided home is the only place to be.

"I'm just gonna say this, 'I've always been a Hog,'" Rhodes said Wednesday night at SEC Media Days. "It was all kinda like... that all my parts, all my puzzle pieces and everything were put together correctly because I didn't want to move.

The 2025 season is probably one that Rhodes wants to forget, along with his coach and other teammates returning to the program this fall.

After mulling over an NFL Draft decision, the North Little Rock native announced his return to the Razorbacks alongside redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson at Ryan Silverfield's introductory press conference in December.

While there have likely been several NIL opportunities to lure him to the transfer portal over the years, the 6-foot-6, 273 pound pass rusher stayed true to his home state and it's all due to the Razorbacks.

"But like I said, I just wanted to be a Hog," Rhodes said. "I wanted to make sure everything was right on my table before making my final decision."

Returning wasn't simply about another college season either as Rhodes believed one more year at Arkansas would better prepare him for the NFL.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

After all, he was considered a borderline first round draft pick after being featured in a highly productive role in 2025 while recording 44 total tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

"Well, I'm not a money guy," Rhodes said. "So it was more about where my future is in pro football and knowing that the Arkansas program can continue to get me to the NFL."

It might be easier to understand exactly where Rhodes sees himself at the professional level, but don't think for a moment that he is focused on his future when it comes to the 2027 NFL Draft.

"The draft is after the season, so I just look at it like football season then draft night and I'm not worried about that," Rhodes said. "I just got to deal with Saturdays, my Arkansas team."

And speaking of being focused on this coming season, that comes with the role Rhodes will play in a bounce back year following a disappointing 2-10 campaign. Rhodes is impressed by the mentality of his teammates to improve off last season.

"The biggest thing that I've been emphasizing the last two weeks is the 'find a way' mentality,' Rhodes said. "You've got to know how to dig deep, figure out like what you want out of life, what you want for your future. So, if you want it, you're gonna go out there and get it."

Rhodes' decision to bypass the NFL wasn't rooted in NIL money or just another year of college football. But it's about the belief he has in Arkansas as a program that can bring out the best in him to reach his goals, and that the Razorbacks can erase the disappointment of last season.

If his message to teammates is any indication, Rhodes isn't interested in talking about what could've been this spring. He's solely focused on finding a way to make sure Arkansas fans have a season they can look forward to in 2026.

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