If Arkansas Is Going to Turn the Corner, It Has to Start at Home

Renewing some kind of home field advantage will be key to Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield's first season at the helm.

For what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Razorbacks will have seven games played in Razorback Stadium. There's no neutral site game at AT&T Stadium at Texas A&M or a non-conference game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The 2025 season featured Arkansas' first and only three game SEC homestand with consecutive games against Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State. Each of those were well represented by Razorback fans who wanted to witness then interim coach Bobby Petrino calling the shots again.

There's a general sense of split among Arkansas fans toward how Silverfield will perform, promising a quick turnaround. Obviously, delivering on such a vow is tough going into Year One, but it definitely doesn't hurt that he gets to coach at a venue he said makes the hair on your neck stand up.

That feeling for Silverfield came with the stadium completely empty aside from a few staffers and administrators tagging along.

When there has ever been a sign that the Razorbacks are about to turn the corner, the stadium generally fills up. The grand ol' lady of the Natural State roars through the Ozarks and becomes one of the loudest atmospheres in all of college football.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Just ask former Alabama quarterbacks Greg McElroy and Jalen Hurts, who both escaped town with victories in 2010 and 2016.

Think about the promising turnaround under Bret Bielema as Arkansas fans filled the stadium for back-to-back shutouts of ranked SEC opponents LSU and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks stock continued to rise with a road upset of No. 15 TCU by packing out the stands for lowly Texas State, shootouts for Alabama and Ole Miss, and an upset over No. 11 Florida.

There were points throughout Sam Pittman's tenure that featured memorable moments in a packed stadium with victories against Texas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

But as his tenure wore on, Arkansas' home success took a tailspin.

Since 2022, the Razorbacks are 11-16 at home with a 6-3 mark against non-conference opponents, but only 5-13 in SEC games.

If Silverfield is going to get this program turned around quickly, he must capitalize on a home slate that features numerous opportunities for upsets.

2026 Razorback Home Schedule

Sept. 5: North Alabama

Sept. 19: Georgia

Sept. 26: Tulsa

Oct. 10: Tennessee

Oct. 31: Missouri

Nov. 14: South Carolina

Nov. 28: LSU

Bag the Easy Ones

There's not a buy-game when it comes to SEC play this fall, but there are two easily winnable games on Arkansas' 2026 schedule.

Teams do get off to slow starts in the first game even against FCS opponents. But North Alabama is a bit different as the Lions have struggled to remain competitive since coming up from the DII ranks.

Tulsa is on an upward trajectory under promising coach Tre Lamb, but the Golden Hurricane shouldn't be as big of a challenge as they were for Petrino in 2008.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Winnable Games

For Arkansas to improve, they will need to steal a win or two at home against the likes of Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and even LSU.

Of course, any given Saturday provides an upset or two. But the likelihood of the Razorbacks finding a way to beat Georgia in week three is fairly small.

Tennessee will be two years removed from a College Football Playoff appearance and the heat is turning up on coach Josh Heupel to get the job done. The Volunteers enter the season as a fringe top 25 team with a brand new defensive staff and are replacing starting quarterback Joey Aguilar.

With early season tests at Georgia Tech, plus home games against Texas and Auburn, the Vols might be limping into Fayetteville come Oct. 10.

Prediction: Arkansas 20, Tennessee 17

Missouri comes to town for the Battle Line Rivalry, winning each of the previous three meetings and have only lost one game in the series since 2014. The Tigers have a new starting quarterback in Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons, who is the most gifted passer of Eli Drinkwitz's tenure.

He'll have arguably one of the best running backs in the nation beside him in preseason Heisman favorite Ahmad Hardy. After beginning his career at UL-Monroe, he put the SEC on notice and has already amassed 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first two seasons at the college level.

The Razorbacks defense will be tested up front, which makes stopping Hardy on Halloween quite tricky.

Prediction: Missouri 33, Arkansas 27

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes rushes in a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

South Carolina enters 2026 at a crossroads program wise after going 4-8 last season. Coach Shane Beamer has plenty of pressure on him and has shown resilience once in his tenure by turning a 5-7 season in 2023 into a nine-win campaign in 2024.

With games against Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, a bounce back season appears to be an uphill battle. There's a chance Beamer could be out of a job when the Gamecocks travel to Fayetteville potentially two or three games under .500.

For an Arkansas staff that could be looking to notch another SEC victory to its resume in Year One, beating South Carolina is imperative to show progress to prospective recruits and potential transfers.

Prediction: Arkansas 42, South Carolina 23

Two weeks later, Arkansas hosts LSU on Thanksgiving weekend for the first time since a 20-13 loss in 2012.

The Tigers boast a talented roster with impact transfers such as quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen, pass rush specialist Jordan Ross, and wide receiver Jayce Brown.

New coach Lane Kiffin won't be expected to win it all during his first season in Baton Rouge, but the expectation will be to contend for a playoff bid.

Arkansas has played spoiler in years past in this rivalry game and will probably be playing with nothing to lose at home, which can make for a dangerous trap game.

Prediction: LSU 33, Arkansas 30

Silverfield doesn't have to be perfect in his first season to turn things around. He just needs to make Razorback Stadium matter again.

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