Silverfield Inherits Fixable Razorbacks, 2026 Schedule Does No Favors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansascoach Ryan Silverfield walks into a manageable rebuild while facing one of the nation's toughest schedules.

That's always the case for most teams in the SEC, not just the Razorbacks.

Many will express sympathy for Arkansas and Silverfield as he takes over a program that went 2-10 in 2025. However, this wasn't a typical 10-loss team a year ago either as six games were decided by one possession, and the Bobby Petrino led Hogs also blew an eight-point fourth quarter lead at home to Auburn.

There was plenty of talent on last year's offense, which was by design given former interim coach Bobby Petrino's preference for that side of the football.

What he didn't account for was a massive amount of turnovers, a defense that was a statistical black eye through the first few weeks before somewhat improving throughout the latter half of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

With roughly 25 players from last season set to return this fall, Arkansas basically cleansed itself of what Silverfield labeled a "loser mentality" at his introductory press conference in December.

“I told them there's no more of this loser mentality,” Silverfield said. “And they've bought into it.”

That level of buy-in is needed for Arkansas to take that next step as the biggest part of the rebuild is prioritizing ball security, and other little things it takes to win close games. The Razorbacks are 17-49 since 2012 in one possession games, an overall record almost unfathomable.

“You have to implement it in your program immediately,” Silverfield said. “You can't just say before the game, ‘Guys, make sure we take care of the football and go get some takeaways.’ It's got to be engrained. It's got to be embedded in our program.

“That's got to be part of our DNA, and that's how you win some of those games we talked about earlier, some of those close games."

Silverfield isn't walking in talking nonsense about knocking off one of the top national title favorites in Georgia at home in the SEC opener.

But he does want to play a clean brand of football that keeps games competitive, and gives his team a chance to win.

Arkansas 2026 schedule

The big question is where on the schedule can Silverfield find enough wins early to get Razorbacks fans on board.

Sept. 5 North Alabama

Sept. 12 at Utah

Sept. 19 Georgia*

Sept. 26 Tulsa

Oct. 3 at Texas A&M*

Oct. 10 Tennessee*

Oct. 17 at Vanderbilt*

Oct. 24 Bye

Oct. 31 Missouri*

Nov. 7 at Auburn*

Nov. 14 South Carolina*

Nov. 21 at Texas*

Nov. 28 LSU*

Arkansas plays five College Football Playoff caliber opponents in 2026 with four such games taking place at home. That has to bode well for the Razorbacks looking to get back on track and improve off a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Here are four games Arkansas will probably be underdogs in, but potentially win straight up:

Utah Utes coach Morgan Scalley is doused by offensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (73) in the fourth quarter of victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Utah Utes, Sept. 12

The Razorbacks are already more than a touchdown underdog in this one across multiple gaming companies, but it's tough to forecast which team has the edge.

Both teams have brand new head coaches in place, talented backfields, and are middle-of-the-pack in terms of returning production, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly.

If Arkansas wants to win this game, the Hogs must become opportunistic and fully embrace Silverfield's model of clean football.

This is the kind of road game that helped reenergize the program under previous coaches Sam Pittman (Mississippi State, 2020), Bret Bielema (Texas Tech, 2014) and Bobby Petrino (Auburn, 2008).

Now, it's Silverfield's turn to reintroduce the world to Arkansas football.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Volunteers, Oct. 10

Coach Josh Heupel cleared out his defensive coaching staff following a season where the unit allowed over 29 points per game (No. 92, FBS).

Heupel went out and hired one of the best available defensive minds in Jim Knowles as the coordinator, but didn't necessarily surround him with extra talent out of the portal outside of EDGE rusher Chaz Coleman.

The Volunteers will start the regular season as a fringe Top 25 team with questions all over its roster. He didn't land a veteran quarterback out of the transfer portal either, which is critical a critical lifeline to the success of his team.

Arkansas might have an edge here by playing at home.

Auburn Tigers, Nov. 7

Silverfield possessing a 3-0 edge in head-to-head action over first-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh has been widely talked about. That's because, after a false report that Golesh had been hired at Arkansas went out, Razorbacks fans had to immediately be sold on the man who actually got the job.

Golesh injected the Tigers' roster with more than 60 new players this spring, similar to most teams across the country. But even with one of the American Conference's largest NIL budgets, he was never able to take the Bulls to a conference championship and Silverfield is in that same boat.

Doing more with less is what's required of these two coaches this season and when everyone remembers what you do in November, this is a game that can generate excitment moving forward if the Razorbacks can pull it off.

Depending on how the regular season plays out, this could very well be the game that determines whether Arkansas can possibly win six regular season games and have much more left to play for.

Arkansas Razorbacks teammates celebrate after winning the game over the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeat the LSU Tigers 17-0. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

LSU Tigers, Nov. 28

The Battle of the Golden Boot returns to Thanksgiving Weekend thanks to the restructuring of the SEC schedule.

In a home game that was traditionally played in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium on Black Friday, Arkansas fans flocked to Central Arkansas for the biggest feast around.

This one will be played at Razorback Stadium though, where LSU has won five straight since 2016 and 6-of-7 dating back to the 2012 season.

However, when the game was played during its traditional weekend in Little Rock or Fayetteville, the Razorbacks were 6-4 from 1992-2010. That includes Arkansas' triumphant 31-23 victory in 2010 that sealed the program's first BCS bowl berth.

That's enough about history, which has no bearing on this game as LSU is expected to be immediate national title contenders in Year 1 under coach Lane Kiffin.

The Tigers attacked the portal with more success than any other team in the country with 40 transfers headlined by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and dangerous EDGE rusher Princewill Umanmielen.

This game has no reason to be close on paper, but Golden Boot battles are often closer than expected with five of the previous six meetings decided by three points or less.

It's hard to believe this trend will go sideways under Silverfield either.

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