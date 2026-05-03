Silverfield's Urgency to Turn Razorbacks Around Apparent in Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield has delivered on promises he made at his introductory press conference in December.

His priority is simple, make sure SEC-caliber high school talent are not only pursued but stay in the Natural State.

He made it clear immediately upon his hiring by flipping 4-star recruits such as defensive lineman Danny Beal (Cross County), running back TJ Hodges, defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy, and 3-star linebacker Jakore Smith.

He established plenty of connections with several of the 2026 signees during his time at Memphis, but understood the likelihood his program didn't stand much of chance going up against Power Four teams.

Ryan Silverfield is locking down the state of Arkansas one recruit at a time.



He strikes again, this time with the addition of massive defensive lineman.



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/jrTKAajPpk#ALLIN #wps pic.twitter.com/eMgrjlG765 — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) April 27, 2026

Now, at Arkansas, Silverfield is using connections established down the road to pull off recruiting feats not seen in-state in a couple of years. All it takes is confidence and a staff unwilling to take no for an answer.

"Some of these guys I had built relationships (with) over time, over the years, just getting to know them," Silverfield said. "And then just selling them for the vision of what we're going to do and what we're all about. It started because they have a bunch of in-state pride.

"That was one of the reasons that drew me to this job, anyways, like the guys that sit here and say, I want to be part of this program, because this is home for me, and whether their homes are in Little Rock, this is still home for them."

Arkansas used to prioritize recruiting players within its borders differently a generation or so ago because of the unlimited roster sizes. But once the NCAA continued trimming back on the number of scholarship athletes, recruitment of athletes broadened to the point where the Razorbacks were reaching into all 48 continental United States by Bret Bielema's tenure.

With the NCAA allotting 105 scholarships to its FBS membership, it's helped widen the net for coaches across the country to take a gamble on a handful of kids in each class. That's a gamble many couldn't take due to the force of the transfer portal.

"And so, a lot of the guys are, ‘Man, I want to be a part of this,’ and then understanding what the passion is and what it's like, and building something special," Silverfield said. "And like we talked about, it's not a, ‘We're not gonna be good three years from now.’ We're gonna help be a part of this thing, to get this thing flipped."

There's no doubt in the mind of Silverfield or his coaching staff that they can't get it done.

Body language speaks volumes and its certainly hard to fake in front of cameras, reporters and other media ventures. It's hard to deny the Razorbacks' first year coach because of his convincing nature.

That's the sign of a coach who knows how to market his program, and he's done it all levels.

BREAKING: Arkansas earns commitment second commitment of the day.



4-star WR Darion Moseley (@darionmoseley3) is a HOG! #wps



“My coaches always advised me to go where you’re celebrated not tolerated. That’s how Arkansas made me feel. WooPig!”



MORE ➡️ https://t.co/7dscxkR2iX pic.twitter.com/ODA9e0NcTO — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) May 3, 2026

Whether those years were spent at the high school, college or NFL level, SIlverfield understands how to sell a vision. He has a grasp of what his Arkansas program needs to be successful.

While kickoff against North Alabama is still four months away, he's not given a single person one reason to doubt him.

Just check out how he's doing on the recruiting trail. Everything he's done throughout the winter and spring back up exactly what he promised to do in December.

"We're gonna start building [Arkansas fans] the best recruiting class in program history for the 2027 class," Silverfield said. "I mean, if I get a full five months to do so, that's gonna be a heck of a deal."

Silverfield has all of the summer to sell a vision to high school recruits across the country, and all he has to do is keep delivering.

Arkansas is on the cusp of a top-25 signing class which is pivotal to the national perception of his program.

The Razorbacks will have visitors across the country flocking to Fayetteville to see what all the fuss is about.

With an official visit list that consists of 4-stars such as official visitors include wide receiver Alvin Mosley, wide receiver Jabari Watkins (June 5), versatile athlete Hunter Haug (June 4), cornerback Dolph McDonald, and quarterback Colton Nussmeier the future is bright.

Great recruiting classes and impact transfer hauls have always looked great on paper. Razorback fans have witnessed that for nearly two decades.

For Silverfield, it's one thing to mail out a message, but it's another to deliver.

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