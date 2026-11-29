Richards High School (Ill.) offensive lineman decided to take a trip down to Fayetteville to soak up the game day experience at Arkansas on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 265-pound lineman from the Midwest left the trip excited by what he saw.

“Facilities were very advanced,” Lewis said after the trip, a tough loss to LSU for the Razorbacks. “The campus seemed very nice and well kept. I liked how they all connected together not like separate buildings put next to each other. They stadium was by far very much well kept and great use of their jumbotrons.”

For as nice as the facilities were, what really stood out for the Land of Lincoln offensive lineman were Arkansas’ culture and people.

“The culture of Arkansas was very intense in a good way,” Lewis acknowledged. “They treat being in the SEC like the privilege it is, but also staying having a true relationship with their fans incorporating them more then i see at other universities.”

While he was on the visit, he connected the most with recruiting coordinator Donovan Ellison.

“He was a very down-to-earth guy from the slight conversation and thanked me for coming out,” Lewis said. “We didn't get a tour this visit like others so I only seen him once on the field. I said hello to him and he thanks for coming and that’s all I talked to him for. He was the only person I talk to personally this visit. Not too much talking with coaches here but the experience and being there was overall great.”

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“I think (head coach) Ryan Silverfield has a great mindset and idea for what he needs to for the Arkansas program but seeing as it is in the SEC thing it needs be taken to another level to stay competitive,” he added. “Though they have the talent to make great changes to the team seeing as they had two younger guys starting today.”

The season is over for the Razorbacks, who finished with a 4-8 record, the season is also over for Lewis and the Anthony Sheehan-coached team in Illinois.

I had a great time at the @RazorbackFB V LSU. Even if they didn't take the win, it was an amazing time getting to know the program and culture better. @CoachShen @CoachJLee54 @PrepRedzoneIL @EDGYTIM @HLR_FOOTBALL @Bryan_Ault pic.twitter.com/oGQ4eiOVbo — Gabriel Lewis (@g_law55) November 28, 2026

Lewis will obviously not attend any more games in the fall; however, two schools definitely in the running for his services are Easten and Western Michigan. He explained that he’s willing to start off small before playing major Division I college football at a place like Arkansas.

“They always have a good culture and environment,” Lewis said. “I’m very interested to see what comes next with the firing of Eastern's head coach, as well as my visit to Valpo.

"Last week was a very good experience with the coaches and game atmosphere. I can’t wait to see what’s to come later on going into my senior year.”

Lewis is not ranked or rated by 247Sports or Rivals.

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