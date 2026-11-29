Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith played potentially his final game of his collegiate career on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines, and he went out in style.

The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Smith had eight catches for 90 yards and three scores in a 45-0 win over the Buckeyes’ biggest rival, putting himself into a prime spot to win the Heisman Trophy.

Smith is now -2000 to win the award and is the clear favorite ahead of Conference Championship Week and the College Football Playoff. While the Buckeyes aren’t in the Big Ten title game and are a long shot to make the playoff, Smith’s play didn’t drop off all season long.

Entering Week 13, he was -450 to win this award, so the move to -2000 is pretty considerable, even though quarterbacks CJ Carr, Devon Dampier, Gio Lopez and Darian Mensah all led their teams to wins on Saturday.

Carr, Mensah and Dampier have been the toughest competition for Smith this season when it comes to the Heisman, yet none of those players has better than 16/1 odds to win the award at this point in the campaign.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith: -2000

Devon Dampier: +1600

Darian Mensah: +4500

Gio Lopez: +10000

CJ Carr: +12500

Gunner Stockton: +12500

Keelon Russell: +35000

Jeremiah Smith Could Add to WR Heisman Room in 2020s

Since the 2020 season, two wide receivers have come away with this award, and both ended up being first-round picks in the following NFL Draft.

In 2020, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith captured the Heisman and has since gone on to win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, in 2024, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter dominated college football and won this award as a two-way player.

So, Jeremiah Smith would be the first true receiver since DeVonta Smith to win this award and just the second one since 2010.

This season, the Ohio State star showed remarkable consistency even with the Buckeyes losing starting quarterback Julian Sayin to injury. Jeremiah Smith finished with 94 catches for 1,572 yards and 20 scores.

Based on these odds, it would be pretty shocking if he failed to win the Heisman in 2026.

Devon Dampier Viewed as No. 2 Choice to Win Heisman

Utah’s Devon Dampier led his team to an undefeated regular season, and the Utes could clinch a College Football Playoff both in the Big 12 title game against Texas Tech.

Dampier has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, throwing for 2,928 yards, 29 scores and just eight picks while completing 67.3 percent of his passes. He’s also added 673 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.

He’s the No. 2 choice to win the Heisman, yet Dampier has never been able to get ahead of Smith in the odds to win this award.

Darian Mensah Posts Insane Passing Numbers in Heisman Chase

There have been multiple instances where Mensah was the favorite to win the Heisman, and the Miami quarterback had an insane season throwing the ball:

Completion Percentage: 75.1%

Passing Yards: 3,748

Passing Touchdowns: 34

Interceptions: 4

Passer Rating: 181.4

Mensah and the Hurricanes will play for the ACC Championship in Week 14 against Gio Lopez (fourth in the Heisman odds) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

While I’d be surprised to see Mensah win this award since Miami played a soft schedule and lost its one big game – against Notre Dame – his numbers certainly give him a case to win the Heisman.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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