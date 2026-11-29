If there’s one statement that rings true about any rivalry in college football it’s this: Throw the records out the window. While you’re at it, send the rankings on their way as well, because the two performance metrics matter very little in the passion-filled pressure cooker of rivalry weekend.

We saw a Kentucky team reeling from three straight losses knock off one of the hottest teams in the sport, Louisville, on a last-second field goal. We saw a USC team that had been seemingly dismissed take the fight to UCLA in a 45–10 beatdown at the Rose Bowl. And we saw an Auburn team become the ultimate thorn in the side of storied rival Alabama, putting a massive dent in the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes with a 30–23 upset win in Tuscaloosa.

That’s not even taking into account the rest of the rivalry madness that swept across the country, from Washington’s win over Oregon to Ohio State’s historic beatdown of Michigan. What does it all mean?

Time for some shuffling in the AP Top 25 rankings poll.

Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Week 13

1. Georgia Bulldogs (11–1, 9–1 SEC)

Week 13: Beat Georgia Tech, 63–0

Next week: Vs. Texas, SEC championship game, 4 p.m. ET Saturday

One of the reasons the Bulldogs have risen to the top as the most complete team in the nation is that they’ve also managed to avoid starting slow out of the gate in so many games. The Dawgs’ first-quarter dominance continued Saturday, as Gunner Stockton beat the Georgia Tech defense through the air on an opening drive that saw him complete six of his first seven passes, then on the ground, when he ran in a 22-yard score on the team’s second drive.

On the other side of the ball, a swarming Georgia defense made Florida State look smart for hiring its architect as the Seminoles’ next head coach, as the Yellow Jackets mustered just 84 total yards and had nearly as many penalties as first downs in the first half.

Stockton checked out of the game halfway through the third quarter, with 233 passing yards and five total touchdowns. When it was all said and done, the 63–0 defeat was the most lopsided in the history of the Georgia–Georgia Tech rivalry, breaking the 48-point deficit by which the Yellow Jackets won way back in 1943. One of the few downsides of the day for Georgia? Starting running back Nate Frazier left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury. Win or lose the SEC title game next week, it’s likely that Georgia is going to secure a top-four seed and first-round bye in the CFP, which would give Frazier added time to rest his ailment, provided it isn’t serious.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12–1)

Week 13: Beat Syracuse, 52–17

Next week: Idle

Syracuse opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, a complete 180 from last year’s 70–7 rout to the Fighting Irish, who scored on a pick-six on the Orange’s second play from scrimmage. But any hopes that the remainder of the game might look different were quickly quelled by a dominant Notre Dame in all three phases.

The Fighting Irish offense, paced by an aggressive CJ Carr–led downfield passing attack, scored touchdowns on its first seven drives of the game, aided by a defense that produced three of its four takeaways in the first half. Oh and the Irish special teams kept its foot on the gas, as Jonaz Walton returned the opening kick of the second half 100 yards to extend the lead to 42–10.

Perhaps Carr, who accounted for 269 passing yards and four total touchdowns against the Orange, has done enough to earn an invite to New York?

The best part for a battered, weary Notre Dame team? The Irish had such a large lead that they were able to rest starters in the fourth quarter. Should the committee deem Notre Dame did enough to hold onto a top-four seed, the Irish could have plenty more rest on the way before the College Football Playoff.

3. Utah Utes (12–0, 9–0 Big 12)

Week 13: Beat West Virginia, 52–28

Next week: Vs. Texas Tech, Big 12 championship game, 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Utah came out of the gate on Black Friday like a team that wasn’t feeling any long-term aftereffects of tryptophan, as the Utes feasted on the Mountaineers from the very first snap. West Virginia’s three-and-out went as follows: incomplete pass, zero-yard gain on a run, sack.

That turned out to be a tone-setter from the Utes, who went on to score on five of their six first-half possessions to take a 38–7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Quarterback Devon Dampier, with a compromised Wayshawn Parker, has often acted as the team’s best rushing option out of the backfield. But Dampier hardly needed his legs, considering the way he picked apart the Mountaineers defense to the tune of 393 yards and five touchdown passes, giving the Utes signal-caller a real shot to win the Heisman.

And with the Utes now 12–0 entering next weekend’s Big 12 title game against Texas Tech, it’s time to party like it’s 2008, the last time Utah pulled off an undefeated regular season. How about first-year coach Morgan Scalley? In a year with varying returns on last winter’s hires, Scalley had arguably the toughest task—replacing program legend Kyle Whittingham—but has arguably acquitted himself the best of any freshman coach.

4. Miami Hurricanes (11–1, 9–0 ACC)

Week 13: Beat Boston College, 45–17

Next week: Vs. Wake Forest, ACC championship game, noon ET Saturday

After living dangerously in each of their last three victories, Miami’s rout of Boston College by four touchdowns had to be a welcome sight for Mario Cristobal & Co. The Hurricanes defense pushed the Eagles around up front, limiting the opposing offensive unit to just 1.6 yards per play in the first half.

And offensively? Quarterback Darian Mensah put on a master class in pushing the ball downfield, as he tossed five touchdown passes and averaged over a first down per pass attempt. It hasn’t always been pretty but Mensah has done a tremendous job of steering this offense sans Malachi Toney. To that end, the Hurricanes saw the usual suspect—Cooper Barkate (eight catches for 113 yards and two scores)—step up, but benefited from breakouts from two next men up in Daylyn Upshaw (173 yards) and Vandrevius Jacobs (101 yards, two touchdowns).

This was Miami’s most comfortable victory since October, but it may not have even been the largest win of the day for the Hurricanes, who had star wideout Toney, sidelined for each of the last four games, was in full pads for warmups and “could have gone,” per Cristobal. That means Miami’s best wideout is ticketed to return for next week’s ACC title game against Wake Forest.

5. Texas Longhorns (10–2, 7–2 SEC)

Week 13: Beat Texas A&M, 16–6

Next week: Vs. Georgia, SEC championship game, 4 p.m. ET Saturday

It wasn’t pretty, but it sure was gritty. That phrase could be applied to most of Texas’s wins this season, but especially its 16–6 defeat of Texas A&M on Black Friday. The Longhorns defense came out of the gates hot, holding the Aggies to a field goal and forcing a punt on each of their first four drives.

The problem? The Texas offense was stuck in neutral, as the running game produced just 99 yards on 34 carries, while Arch Manning averaged under five yards per pass attempt. With the holiday season officially in full swing now, it was fitting that the ghosts of playoffs past came to haunt the Longhorns in the second half. Two possessions in the red zone resulted in just three points, the first stalling in the third quarter due to a delay-of-game penalty on a first down from the Aggies’ 11-yard line, the second at the end of the third quarter after a Manning interception on third-and-goal from the Texas A&M 7-yard line. Texas’s defense, once again sans Colin Simmons, made the plays when it counted to come up with a hard-fought victory on the road.

Warts aside, a win is a win and the victory clinched the program a spot in the SEC title game against Georgia.

6. Tennessee Volunteers (10–2, 7–2 SEC)

Week 13: Beat Vanderbilt, 26–12

Next week: Idle

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is a big reason why the Volunteers are CFP bound. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Rivalry Week is about anything, it’s about revenge. And the Volunteers got theirs against Vanderbilt, who crushed them a year ago, emerging victorious by a score of 26–12 on the road.

The injury bug has bit the Volunteers particularly hard this season, and did so both before—DeSean Bishop ruled out—and during the game—Faizon Brandon injured, Arion Carter limited throughout.

But the Volunteers did what they’ve done all season long: persevere. No Bishop? Fellow halfbacks Javin Gordon and Justin Baker led the way for a rushing attack that didn’t miss a beat en route to 231 yards. No big-play ability from Brandon at quarterback? George MacIntyre made the plays necessary to win, including a beautiful, 25-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Staley in the first half on a fade.

And the Volunteers defense, with three sacks and seven tackles for loss, stonewalled the Commodores offense for much of the game, forcing a turnover on downs that sealed the deal in the fourth quarter. Tennessee locked up a CFP spot with the win. The question is, did the Volunteers do enough to secure a much-needed first-round bye?

7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11–1, 8–1 ACC)

Week 13: Beat Duke, 31–7

Next week: Vs. Miami, ACC championship game, noon ET Saturday

For much of the first half, Wake Forest found itself mired in a rock fight with Duke. Then, Gio Lopez authored two worthy Heisman moments, threading the needle on a ridiculous, 36-yard pass to Carlos Hernandez, a throw that was dropped in the bucket down the sideline on a second-and-9 under five minutes to go in the half. Three plays later, Lopez threw a strike to Antonio Meeks in the end zone to give the Demon Deacons the lead.

But the biggest play of the game came at the beginning of the second half. Duke tried to pull a fast one on the opening kickoff of the second half, attempting an onside kick, which was recovered by the Demon Deacons’ Eli Potts, who improbably then returned it 50 yards for a momentum-injecting touchdown.

From there, it was all Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons went on to score 28 unanswered points to roll to victory. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons defense forced a pair of turnovers and kept the Blue Devils out of the end zone the rest of the way. Up next is a rematch with Miami in the ACC title game.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders (11–1, 8–1 Big 12)

Week 13: Beat TCU, 48–27

Next week: Vs. Utah, Big 12 championship game, 8 p.m. ET Friday

The Texas Tech offense looked like it was weighed down by turkey and mashed potatoes on its opening two drives on Thanksgiving Day, as the Red Raiders went three-and-out before cobbling together field goals on each of their next two possessions.

Then, the explosives arrived. A 30-yard pass from Thomas Castellanos to wideout Malcolm Simmons with 3:09 left in the second quarter got the Red Raiders into TCU territory, then a 19-yard strike from Castellanos got them into the end zone. After a huge forced fumble from the defense, Castellanos again fired a touchdown strike, this time from 21 yards out to give Texas Tech a 20–10 lead.

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The third phase of the game came up huge for Texas Tech after a forced three-and-out, as Simmons took the ensuing punt 79 yards to the house for a score. If there are any nits to pick, it’s on the ground. The Texas Tech running game couldn’t get going against a tough TCU defense, while the Horned Frogs had no such trouble, rumbling for 287 rushing yards against the Big 12’s fifth-ranked rush defense.

But Texas Tech, seemingly playoff bound with a good showing against Utah in next week’s Big 12 title game, has little to complain about at the moment, with an explosive offense that has scored 48-plus in three of its last four games.

9. BYU Cougars (10–2, 7–2 Big 12)

Week 13: Beat Cincinnati, 42–10

Next week: Idle

If BYU wanted to convince the CFP committee that it deserves an at-large bid, then this was a rather convincing performance against the Bearcats. Cincinnati was able to stay within striking distance in the first half, but quarterback Bear Bachmeier and now-healthy running back LJ Martin proved why they’re one of the most dangerous backfields in the country in a furious Cougars’ second-half push.

Martin carried the ball all four times for BYU on its first drive of the second half, exploding for a 54-yard scamper to get the Cougars in striking distance, then punching it in from four yards out to give the program a 21–10 advantage.

The BYU defense clamped down to force the first of two Cincinnati punts in the third quarter, and then it was Bachmeier’s turn. After a defensive holding penalty brought the Cougars to the Bearcats’ 39-yard line, Bachmeier gashed the Cincinnati defense with his legs on back-to-back plays, first picking up 17 yards, then scrambling for a 22-yard score after the pocket collapsed and multiple rushers came in hot pursuit.

With a stout defense and a healthy Martin, this Cougars team has all the makings of a playoff-caliber team, and is ticketed to be top-10 team in both the AP poll and the CFP rankings.

10. Indiana Hoosiers (10–2, 7–2 Big Ten)

Week 13: Beat Purdue, 41–7

Next week: Vs. UCLA, Big Ten championship game, 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Indiana didn’t start out too convincingly in the first quarter, as the Boilermakers were able to move the ball and chew up some game clock, though its first drive stalled with an interception and a punt near midfield. Meanwhile, Indiana’s offense struggled to settle in with a pair of punts.

The Hoosiers began to get a healthier Josh Hoover in rhythm in the second quarter, and found the end zone on a 22-yard Charlie Becker rushing score. Once the second half rolled around, Hoover, who finished with 284 passing yards and three touchdowns, began to exploit the Purdue defense downfield. A 62-yard touchdown strike to Becker. A 34-yard pass to Nick Marsh on the following drive. A 20-yard pass to Becker on a third-and-17 in the fourth quarter, which set up a touchdown on the next play. And finally, a 32-yard score to, guess who, Becker.

Hoover was clearly healthier, and so too was the Hoosiers offense. Meanwhile, the defense, despite yielding over 300 yards to the Boilermakers, kept them out of the end zone in a bounce-back performance. Indiana is now a win in the Big Ten title game away from having a chance to defend its title.

11. Iowa Hawkeyes (10–2, 7–2 Big Ten)

Week 13: Beat Nebraska, 31–7

Next week: Idle

12. USC Trojans (9–3, 6–3 Big Ten)

Week 13: Beat No. 10 UCLA, 45–10

Next week: Idle

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (9–3, 6–3 SEC)

Week 13: Lost to Auburn, 30–23

Next week: Idle

14. UCLA Bruins (10–2, 7–2 Big Ten)

Week 13: Lost to No. 15 USC, 45–10

Next week: Vs. Indiana, Big Ten championship game, 8 p.m. ET Saturday

15. Arizona Wildcats (9–3, 6–3 Big 12)

Week 13: Beat Arizona State, 42–21

Next week: Idle

16. Houston Cougars (9–3, 6–3 Big 12)

Week 13: Beat Baylor, 30–27

Next week: Idle

17. Ohio State Buckeyes (8–4, 6–3 Big Ten)

Week 13: Beat Michigan, 45–0

Next week: Idle

18. Boise State Broncos (10–2, 6–1 Pac-12)

Week 13: Beat Colorado State, 49–28

Next week: Vs. San Diego State, Pac-12 championship game, 8 p.m. ET Friday

19. Liberty Flames (11–1, 8–0 CUSA)

Week 13: Beat Missouri State, 52–29

Next week: Vs. Jacksonville State, CUSA championship game, 7 p.m. ET Friday

20. Oklahoma Sooners (8–4, 6–3 SEC)

Week 13: Beat No. 24 Missouri, 34–31

Next week: Idle

21. Florida Gators (8–4, 5–4 SEC)

Week 13: Beat Florida State, 26–10

Next week: Idle

22. UTSA Roadrunners (10–2, 7–1 American)

Week 13: Beat Tulsa, 28–22

Next week: Vs. North Texas, American championship game, 8 p.m. ET Saturday

23. Washington Huskies (8–4, 5–4 Big Ten)

Week 13: Beat No. 14 Oregon, 33–27

Next week: Idle

24. Oregon Ducks (8–4, 6–3 Big Ten)

Week 13: Lost to Washington, 33–27

Next week: Idle

25. Ole Miss Rebels (8–4, 5–4 SEC)

Week 13: Beat Mississippi State, 41–17

Next week: Idle

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