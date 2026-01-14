In-state QB Hank Hendrix reclassifies, enrolls early with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football added an in-state recruiting win Tuesday when Fayetteville High School quarterback Hank Hendrix announced he is reclassifying from the class of 2027 to the class of 2026.

The move allows Hendrix to enroll early with the Razorbacks and join the program ahead of schedule, accelerating his path to college football.

Hendrix is rated as a four-star quarterback and was the top-ranked player in Arkansas in the 2027 class before his reclassification, according to recruiting services.

He is also ranked among the nation’s top quarterbacks for his original class, giving Arkansas an early addition at a premium position.

The decision keeps one of the state’s most highly regarded prospects close to home as Arkansas continues to emphasize in-state recruiting.

Hendrix attends Fayetteville High School, located just minutes from the Arkansas campus, making his transition to college football a local one.

His father, Che Hendrix, has been part of the Arkansas coaching staff, providing a long-standing connection between the family and the program.

Arkansas now gains a quarterback prospect earlier than expected as it plans for future roster construction.

The reclassification also shortens Hendrix’s high school career timeline as he prepares for the next level.

Hendrix brings production, early enrollment to Razorbacks

Hendrix’s high school production helped establish him as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the region.

As a junior at Fayetteville High School, he threw for 3,602 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 63.1 percent of his passes.

He also added six rushing touchdowns, showing mobility along with passing efficiency.

Those numbers helped elevate Hendrix to national recruiting status and generated interest from multiple college programs.

His offer list included schools within the Southeastern Conference as well as programs outside the league.

Despite that interest, Hendrix opted to remain in state and enroll early with Arkansas.

The decision gives him the opportunity to participate in offseason workouts and begin learning the Razorbacks’ system sooner.

Early enrollment often helps young quarterbacks adjust to the pace and physical demands of college football.

For Arkansas, it provides additional depth and developmental time at the position.

What reclassification means for Arkansas recruiting

Landing an in-state four-star quarterback through reclassification adds a notable layer to Arkansas’ recruiting approach.

Keeping top local talent home has been a stated priority for the Razorbacks in recent recruiting cycles.

Hendrix’s decision supports that emphasis while also strengthening the 2026 class.

Although immediate playing time is not guaranteed, early enrollment allows Hendrix to begin development ahead of schedule.

The move also creates long-term flexibility for Arkansas as it evaluates quarterback depth in future seasons.

Reclassification decisions are relatively uncommon and often signal a player’s readiness to take the next step.

For Arkansas, the timing of Hendrix’s enrollment provides an added layer of intrigue entering offseason preparations.

As the Razorbacks continue shaping their roster, Hendrix becomes part of a growing group of young players arriving earlier than expected.

The early addition may not come with headlines beyond recruiting circles, but it represents a tangible win for Arkansas’ in-state efforts.

Key takeaways

Hank Hendrix reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class and will enroll early at Arkansas.

The Fayetteville High quarterback was the top-ranked player in Arkansas and a four-star prospect.

His early enrollment gives the Razorbacks added depth and development time at quarterback.

