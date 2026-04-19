Inside Arkansas’ Push for Elite Playmakers on Recruiting Trail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ push for offensive skill talent took center stage this weekend as multiple 4-star receivers and a priority in-state running back headlined a loaded visitor list.

The group included prospects at multiple positions, many of whom hold offers from SEC and other Power Four programs. With six players onboard, these visits allowed Arkansas coaches to continue building relationships ahead of official visit season that begins next month.

Dante Seals, EDGE rusher

One productive pass rusher with a quality offer list is 2027 prospect Dante Seals, an unranked prospect out of Alabama. He has fielded offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, FSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State and others.

He attends Hewitt-Trussville HS in the Yellowhammer State and is coached by former record-setting Springdale QB Josh Floyd, who served at Shiloh Christian until 2014.

During his first two seasons at the varsity level, Seals has recorded 88 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

4-Star WR Darion Moseley

UPDATE: Moseley told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI on Sunday afternoon after this story was published he is scheduled for an official visit June 6.

Another Alabama prospect in the 2027 class to keep an eye on is Moseley, who visited Arkansas over the weekend.

The 6-foot, 190 pound speedster out of Alabaster finished his junior season as the state's leader in receiving with 68 catches for 1,128 Yards, and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Moseley has reported nearly 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Syracuse, Utah, Arizona State, Nebraska, Missouri, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and many others.

Kaston Lewis, Athlete

While Lewis is listed as a running back in the 2027 class, he has two-way ability out of Iowa High School in Louisiana.

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound prospect is a highly recruited 3-star with offers from Arkansas, Houston, West Virginia, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Colorado and many others.

He is ranked No. 426 overall prospect in the nation, No. 28 among athletes and No. 14 in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

Lewis enjoyed a productive junior season finishing with 113 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six Interceptions, and 10 pass break ups on defense. He was tough to stop on offense with over 1,000 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns in 2025.

Lawrence Bitt, 4-star WR

The widely recruited receiver out of Memphis is among the most targeted players in the country with offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Texas Tech, Missouri, Clemson, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC and many more.

Britt is the No. 231 ranked player in the country, No. 13 among athletes and No. 10 prospect out of Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

In three seasons at the varsity level with Lausanne Collegiate School, Britt has recorded 1,922 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns.

His recruitment is going to be hotly contested until the end with the Razorbacks appearing to be in the thick of it.

Jeremiah Dent, Running Back

The 6-foot, 200 pound running back out of Marion will be in town this week for a visit as his commitment date approaches May 2.

He will choose between Arkansas, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Miami and Auburn with no defined leader at the forefront.

As a junior, Dent recorded 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns including three off kick-off returns in 2025.

Jathan Hatch, JUCO DB

Hatch has yet to announce an offer from Arkansas as of Sunday, but was in town this weekend for a visit.

The East Mississippi Community College product is a December grad with offers from UNLV, Troy and Southern Miss.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound safety began his career at Louisville as a member of the Cardinals 2024 recruiting class. He played in all 10 games at EMCC in 2025, finishing the season with 51 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Jaylen Hill, Offensive Tackle

The race to get in on Hill is speeding up as he already has two official visits scheduled at SEC rivals in Missouri and Mississippi State.

Hill, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds holds 15 total scholarship offers including Arkansas Wake Forest, Troy, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Tulane, Florida International and several others.

A native from Lanett, Alabama, Hill is the No. 1,018 ranked player in the country, No. 82 among tackles and No. 39 prospect in his state, according to 247Sports

Stanley Peters, Defensive Back

Arkansas offered Peters following his visit this weekend and has already fielded offers from schools such as Baylor, Houston, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tulane, Memphis and others.

Peters, 5-10, 165 pounds, doesn't have a recruiting rating as of now but has proven himself as a versatile two-way athlete at the next level.

He rushed for 481 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while recording 31 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions as a junior in 2025.

Bryce Breeden, Linebacker

A 3-star linebacker out of Bridge City, Texas, Breeden holds offers from Northwestern, TCU, Purdue, Arizona, Michigan State, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and many others.

I had an amazing time at @RazorbackFB today! Meeting the coaches and the hospitality they treated me with was great, Can’t wait to be back in Fayetteville!! @coachcgibbs @CoachRonRoberts @RSilverfield @SGasper_UArk @Blake__Moore pic.twitter.com/lpfMuagngK — Bryce Breeden c/o27 (@Bryce_Breeden) April 18, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 210 pound prospect has been a tackling machine at the varsity level over the past two seasons with 214 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, seven forced fumbles and three recoveries.

Caleb Siler, Offensive Tackle

Arguably one of the more physically impressive offensive lineman in his class, SIler returned to Arkansas this spring after coming to Junior Day in January.

Siler was a first team All-State performer as a junior at Gunter High School in Texas and currently holds nearly 30 scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-9, 290 pound tackle has fielded them from SMU, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, South Carolina, Purdue, Texas Tech, TCU, SMU, Michigan State and mnay others.

He is rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports as the No. 587 ranked player in the country, No. 51 among offensive tackles and No. 86 among Texas athletes.

Cole Rodriguez, Kicker/Punter

The Miami Central product has seen his recruitment spike in recent weeks as Arkansas, Florida State, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Boston College, and Temple have inquired about him this spring.

"Arkansas was an awesome visit," Rodriguez said. "The facilities were amazing and the team culture was unmatched."

Jace Blake, Running Back

One running back who can be considered a late bloomer potentially flying under the radar as an in-state recruit is Jace Blake out of Walnut Ridge.

The 6-foot, 190 pound prospect is among a loaded in-state running back class and was very productive as a junior in 2025. He played both quarterback and running back for the Bobcats, completing 34-of-58 passes for 527 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He was a force on the ground at the 3A level, finishing with 159 carries, 1,634 yards and 26 touchdowns to go along with eight 100+ yard rushing performances in 12 games.

"The visit to Arkansas went well," Blake said. "Coach [Johnson] was a chill guy. He was more laid back that I though Power Four running back coaches would be."

As far as Blake's recruitment goes, he is starting to hear from a handful of schools. His decision to visit the Razorbacks this weekend could be the nudge he needs for scholarship offers to trickle in.

⭐️Updated Junior Season⭐️



2027 ATH 6’0 190 All-State



1,633 Rushing Yards

10.29 Yards Per Carry

37 Total Touchdownshttps://t.co/9gOzK8Gxbt pic.twitter.com/WSWBsEQeVJ — Jace Blake (@_jaceblake_) March 14, 2026

Missouri Southern, Harding, UT-Martin, Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist, Cornell, Southern Illinois, Dartmouth, Princeton, and UCA are a few schools that have offered or expressed interest in Blake.

"My recruitment is also going good," Blake said. "I have talked to a couple of FBS schools and Power Fours like Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech, and Navy."

Ayden Rodgers, Center

Another in-state product, Ayden Rodgers from Little Rock Christian, took the trip of Interstate 40 to Fayetteville with the chance to visit with coaches and view practice.

"The visit to Arkansas was awesome," Rodgers said. "It was great getting to meet the new staff, Coach Silverfield is doing great things. The practice was very high energy, I had a great time getting to watch them compete. I’m grateful offensive line coach [Jeff] Myers invited me out to practice."

The 6-foot-2, 285 pound lineman recorded and 88% grade at his center position as a junior with 57 pancake blocks and only five quarterback pressures allowed. Rodgers performance in 2025 earned him 7A All-State honors by conference coaches.

"My visit went well yesterday I really had some time to see everything and personally sat down with Coach Silverfield in his office and just chat," Dolan said. "I spent a lot of the day with assistant special teams coach [Dakota]Tillman , special teams coordinator [Chad] Lunsford, and assistant special teams coach [Andy] Rinehart just learning about how they do things and watching the specialists."

Dolan, a native of Gallatin, Tennessee, holds offers from Cincinnati, Arkansas State, and UL-Monroe.

Official Visits Announced

Two priority targets have announced they will take official visits to Arkansas later this spring from a pair of Georgia standouts in 4-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins and 3-star defensive back Rashaad Silver.

Watkins will be in town June 5, and Silver will arrive for his visit a week later on June 12.

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