Underclassmen Playmakers Emerge on Arkansas Recruiting Radar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While much of the attention centered on current cycle prospects, Arkansas quietly made an impression on a group of underclassmen who could shape future recruiting classes.

The list is headlined by quite a few game changing athletes on either side of the football and special teams.

Asa Barnes, Running Back

The consensus 3-star running back has enjoyed an active recruitment with offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, USC, Florida State, Ohio State, Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and many others after him.

At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Barnes is a versatile weapon out of the backfield, recording 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 567 yards and another six scores through the air.



Barnes enjoyed his visit, coming away surprised the moment his feet touched the ground in Northwest Arkansas.



"The visit was really really good," Barnes tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "At firs, I pictured Arkansas as some run down country town but it wasn’t. Then, getting around the facilities, they are top notch not to mention getting to hangout with [running backs coach] David Johnson and coach [Ryan Silverfield]."



Schools reaching out most are Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, USC, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Northwestern.



Brayden Dolan, 2028 Long Snapper

The Razorbacks will be in the mix for talented special teamers as long as Chad Lunsford remains at the helm of the unit.

Dolan, a 2028 long snapper prospect was offered in January and shared glowing remarks about the Arkansas program following his first visit.

"My visit went well yesterday I really had some time to see everything and personally sat down with Coach Silverfield in his office and just chat," Dolan said. "I spent a lot of the day with assistant special teams coach [Dakota]Tillman , special teams coordinator [Chad] Lunsford, and assistant special teams coach [Andy] Rinehart just learning about how they do things and watching the specialists."

Dolan, a native of Gallatin, Tennessee, holds offers from Cincinnati, Arkansas State, and UL-Monroe.

Santana Roberson, 2029 Running Back

The 5-foot-9, 173 pound received scholarship offer No. 10 during his trip to Arkansas this weekend.

Other schools that have expressed interest are Oregon, Purdue, Florida State, Kentucky, North Texas, Houston and many others.

Chase Slater, Wide Receiver

Impressive Bryant wide receiver Chase Slater was in town for a visit and his recruitment has been on the rise recently.

He has the size at 6-foot-6, 180 pounds to be a problem at the next level already and already holds offers from Kansas, UTSA, and Kentucky State.

2028 6’5 WR Chase Slater

Sophomore Season Highlights pic.twitter.com/3YrGK8nMrZ — Chase Slater (@chases1_) November 23, 2025

Henry Angeley, 2028 Offensive Lineman

One offensive lineman who might be flying under the radar in next year's cycle is Ponder, Texas native Henry Angeley.

The 6-foot-5, 280 pound prospect is projected to play at either tackle spot at the next level and holds offers from Louisiana Tech and Tulsa. He also has interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota and North Texas.

Riley Lewis, 2029 Athlete

Another Duncanville High School product to keep an eye on is 2029 two-way prospect Riley Lewis. He already holds quite the impressive offer list with Texas Tech, SMU, Memphis, North Texas and other FBS programs already in his pocket.

"It was a great visit. I really like the coaching staff and the campus. The energy was high from the early team meetings all the way thru the practice/scrimmage."

At a reported 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, Lewis runs a 4.5 second 40-yard dash and 11.15 seconds in the 100-meter.

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