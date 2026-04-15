Razorbacks Earn Commitment From Legacy Linebacker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks secured a sixth commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle with the addition of local linebacker Will Caston.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound linebacker plays his high school football just a couple blocks down the road at Fayetteville High School. He committed to Arkansas over offers from Tulsa, Missouri State, Kansas State, Tulane and Dartmouth (FCS).

All Glory to God. Extremely excited and grateful to announce my commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Thank you to my family, coaches, teachers and teammates for your help along the way. @RSilverfield @coachcgibbs @CoachRonRoberts @SGasper_UArk @alucas80 @CoachCWilford #GoHogs pic.twitter.com/J8N4k8WbwC — Will Caston (@willcaston9) April 15, 2026

"All glory to God," Caston said in his X post. "Extremely excited and grateful to announce my commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Thank you to my family, coaches, teachers and teammates for your help along the way. "

As a junior, Caston was a productive piece to a Bulldogs team that finished 7-5 with a trip to the second round of the 7A state playoffs. He contributed with 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He hasn't been rated by any of the three major recruiting publications, but his size and productivity warrants a 3-star rating and at least a grade of 86. That type of ranking was given to Arkansas tight end commit George VanSandt, who committed to the class over the weekend.

WILL CASTON HIGHLIGHTS

Caston is a team captain for the Bulldogs and reports a 3.8 grade point average to go along with a time of 10.9 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His team is under new leadership after former coach Casey Dick left the program following the 2025 season to head back to his home state of Texas.

Dick was replaced a few days later by former Arkansas wide receiver Anthony Lucas, who led Pulaski Academy to a 48-16 overall record and three state championships in six seasons prior to his return to Northwest Arkansas.

Caston's father, Marvin, played fullback for Arkansas under former coaches Danny Ford and Houston Nutt from 1996-99. He now serves as senior associate director of the Razorback Foundation.

Quality Talent Pipeline

Fayetteville High School has produced quite a few SEC-level recruits over the years, including quarterback Hank Hendrix, who was a 4-star and Top 150 prospect before reclassifying to the 2026 class. Fellow teammate, safety Kyndrick Williams, signed with Arkansas during the latest cycle as a 3-star prospect.

Other recent Bulldogs who became Razorbacks include wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (2022) and linebacker Mani Powell (2021), quarterbacks Brandon (2011) and Austin Allen (2013) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (2015).

The list doesn't end there as linebacker Brooks Ellis (2013), offensive lineman Colby Berna (2009), safety Alex Brignoni (2013) and wide receiver Cedric Logan (2004).

The Bulldogs also produced several other SEC and Power Conference players such as quarterback Taylor Powell (Missouri), Akail Byers (Missouri), quarterback Drake Lindsey (Minnesota), Kaiden Turner (Indiana) and Parker Meese (Purdue).

As for the Natural State's crop of recruits for 2027, the class is relatively deep with 10 players touting FBS offers, including seven with an offer from the Razorbacks.

The class is led by 3-star edge rusher Samuel Nelson (Bryant), 3-star running back Jeremiah Dent (Marion), 3-star running back Mason Ball (Jacksonville) and 3-star running back Isaiah Stephens (Sheridan) who is committed to North Carolina.

Arkansas' 2027 class currently ranks No. 12 among SEC teams and No. 47 nationally, according to 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Razorbacks 2027 Recruiting Class

4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

3-star TE George VanSandt, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Portland, (Ore.)

3-star CB Zy'Corius Huzzle, 6-foot, 170 lbs., LaGrange, (Ga.)

3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

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