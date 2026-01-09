SEC’s Title Drought Is League’s Longest in More Than Two Decades With Ole Miss Loss
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss got off a clean look on a Hail Mary from the Miami 35-yard-line, hitting his top wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling in the hand. There was plenty of contact on the play in both directions, but not quite enough for the officials to justify throwing a flag for pass interference against the Hurricanes defense, securing a win for The U.
The Rebels, who lost coach Lane Kiffin to the LSU job at the end of the regular season, had an impressive run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, dominating Tulane and upsetting Georgia to reach Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl. The loss eliminates the final SEC program from the field, and with Big Ten teams Indiana and Oregon facing off in Friday’s semifinal at the Peach Bowl, it ensures that no SEC team will capture the national title for a third consecutive season.
It wasn’t long ago that the SEC was considered the dominant conference in the sport. Conventional wisdom is that it remains college football’s deepest league, especially with the recent additions of Oklahoma and Texas, but the Big Ten has had far more success on the biggest stage of late. In fact, a title-less end to the 2025–26 season marks the first time in more than two decades that the SEC will go three or more years without winning a national championship, as noted by Ralph Russo of The Athletic.
Georgia dominated TCU for its second of back-to-back national championships in 2022–23. In the three years since, no SEC team has even made the national title game; Michigan (Big Ten) beat Washington (Pac-12) in 2023–24, the final year of the four-team playoff and Ohio State (Big Ten) defeated Notre Dame (Independent) last season.
The SEC dominated much of the two-plus decades between these two droughts
After Tennessee took home the 1998 national title, the first determined by the BCS, Florida State (ACC), Oklahoma (Big 12), Miami (Big East) and Ohio State (Big Ten) won the next four national championships.
From there, the SEC became the true powerhouse conference of the BCS and four-team CFP eras.
Season
National Champion
Conference
2003
LSU*
SEC
2004
USC*
Pac-10
2005
Texas
Big 12
2006
Florida
SEC
2007
LSU
SEC
2008
Florida
SEC
2009
Alabama
SEC
2010
Auburn
SEC
2011
Alabama
SEC
2012
Alabama
SEC
2013
Florida State
ACC
2014
Ohio State
Big Ten
2015
Alabama
SEC
2016
Clemson
ACC
2017
Alabama
SEC
2018
Clemson
ACC
2019
LSU
SEC
2020
Alabama
SEC
2021
Georgia
SEC
2022
Georgia
SEC
*Indicates split claims to the national championship
The SEC captured 14 of the 20 official national titles during that stretch. The league was certainly aided by Nick Saban’s dynastic run at Alabama (and first title, at LSU in 2003) as well as dominant stretches for Urban Meyer at Florida and Kirby Smart at Georgia. Even so, its supremacy was rarely questioned.
There are numerous theories as to why the modern game, brought on by the advent of the transfer portal and legal NIL legislation, has stripped some power away from the SEC and has seemingly benefitted top Big Ten programs. A three-year sample size may not be enough to determine that the SEC’s run of dominance is over for good, but it seems pretty clear that the playing field has been leveled to some extent.
The SEC led the 2025–26 College Football Playoff with five teams included, but all have been eliminated
No. 3-seed Georgia earned one of the CFP’s four byes, while No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama each made the field as at-large teams.
There was a fair amount of friendly fire between SEC programs, with the Crimson Tide taking down the Sooners in the first round, a rematch of a regular season Oklahoma win. The Aggies fell to Miami in the opening round.
Alabama was dominated by Indiana in the quarterfinals, while Ole Miss won a regular season rematch against Georgia in a classic, making the Rebels the last SEC team standing in the field. Unfortunately for Greg Sankey’s offense, the Hurricanes—led by former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and a former Saban assistant in coach Mario Cristobal—have taken down a pair of SEC programs en route to their national championship appearance.
2025–26 College Football Playoff bracket
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.