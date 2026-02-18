Arkansas vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

A pair of top-25 teams in the SEC square off on Wednesday night, as John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Both of these teams enter this game on a winning streak, as the Razorbacks have won three in a row to move into second in the SEC while Alabama is on a four-game streak to get back into the top-25.

Nate Oats’ squad has not beaten a ranked team since it took down Illinois before conference play this season, yet it is favored at home on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide are 9-3 at home in the 2025-26 season, but they’ll have their hands full with Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff, who is averaging 21.2 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Can the Razorbacks pull off an upset to further their case for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this top-25 showdown on Feb. 18.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas +4.5 (-112)

Alabama -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Arkansas: +160

Alabama: -192

Total

182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arkansas vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arkansas record: 19-6

Alabama record: 18-7

Arkansas vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Darius Acuff, Guard, Arkansas

Acuff is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as he’s averaging over 20 points and six dimes per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.

In seven true road games this season, Acuff has risen to the challenge, putting up 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

Alabama is not a good defensive team, ranking 57th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency while allowing 82.7 points per game (342nd in the country).

Acuff should also benefit from the fact that the Crimson Tide don’t force a ton of turnovers, ranking 363rd in opponent turnover rate.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

These teams are two of the best offenses in the country in several metrics:

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency (Offensive Rating, KenPom)

Arkansas: 126.3 (6th)

Alabama: 128.0 (3rd)

Effective Field Goal Percentage

Arkansas: 57.0% (16th)

Alabama: 55.3% (41st)

Turnover Rate

Arkansas: 12.7% (3rd)

Alabama: 13.1% (7th)

So, not only do these teams score efficiently, but they don’t turn the ball over much, leading to more shots per game.

While the OVER is only 12-11-1 in Alabama’s games this season, I think it’s likely this team allows over 82.7 points (the season average for opponents against them) in this game. Arkansas is averaging 88.8 points per game while the Crimson Tide are putting up 91.8 per night.

This matchup could leak into the triple-digits if both offenses are rolling from the jump on Wednesday night.

Pick: OVER 182.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

