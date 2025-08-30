Instant takeaways from Arkansas' first half against Alabama A&M
Arkansas leads Alabama A&M 31-7 at halftime against Alabama A&M. An FCS opponent out of the SWAC, the visitors held their own against the Razorbacks for the first 15 minutes. The Hogs, who have ambitions on bettering its 6-6 regular season from 2024, came out gate discombobulated on defense but slowly found its footing.
The Good: Special Teams
Cam Little's massive leg was definitely missed in 2024 as the team cycled through two kickers, but true freshman Scott Starzyk made quite the first impression on the Razorback home faithful. He made a 53-yard field goal for his first career attempt and bailed the offense out after the offensive line allowed back-to-back negative plays on second and third down and nearly knocked the team out of range.
He also made all four extra points, extending a streak that dates back to Dec. 5, 2020. The Razorbacks have now made 183 straight extra points, the third longest streak in FBS behind only Northwestern and Texas A&M.
Punter Devin Bale also pinned Alabama A&M at the 10-yard line in his lone punt of the half.
The Bad: The Offensive Line
The offensive line certainly had its moments, allowing for New Mexico State transfer running back Mike Washington to pull off a nice run of 18 yards, but quarterback Taylen Green often found himself scrambling and took a few vicious hits. It's way too early in the season for Green to be taking much punishment, after all it was a hit in the 2024 Tennessee game that derailed his mobility and elusiveness last season. Hits are cumulative.
Green's play was solid, especially on the opening drive of the game. Fans finally got a look at Green in his second season under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
Through the first two drives, he was 9-for-12 for 133 yards and two touchdowns. In total, eight different receivers registered a catch as Green finished the half 18-for-25 for 246 yards.
The Ugly: The defense
The defense calmed down after the opening drive when Alabama A&M rammed the ball right down the field in seven plays to score a game-tying touchdown after Arkansas took a 7-0 lead. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams' unit couldn't even get the Bulldogs into a third down.
Alabama A&M's self-inflicted wounds helped the Hogs escape further damage. Five separate offensive pre-snap procedure penalties helped Arkansas get off the field. Another illegal block in the back penalty negated a 40-yard play and led to offsetting penalties after the Hogs lined up in the neutral zone.
The defense did force Alabama A&M to punt on the final four drives of the half, but failed to get a sack or create a turnover after a specific emphasis on both in training camp. Alabama A&M also had twice the number of tackles for loss, four to Arkansas' two.