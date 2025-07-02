Is Arkansas' athletic department wasting everyone's time?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the current landscape of college football, it’s concerning just how far behind the Arkansas Razorbacks have fallen.
Excitement for the 2025 season is at an all-time low, as competing for New Year’s Day bowl games, securing consistent top-25 rankings, and packing Razorback Stadium no longer appear to be priorities.
Honestly, it shouldn’t be this way, considering sixth-year coach Sam Pittman has the team hovering but not humming.
That’s certainly not Pittman’s fault. The athletic department’s decision-makers are wasting time by not providing full backing to the football program.
Arkansas athletics generated a record $170.6 million in total operating revenue during the 2024 fiscal year, including the football program, which contributed $72.4 million, representing 42% of the revenue.
The athletic department’s total operating expenses were $167.3 million, resulting in a profit of roughly $3.5 million.
The Razorbacks are one of the few departments in the country that turns a profit, with the football program accounting for the majority of earned revenue.
Wasting Pittman’s Time
As mentioned earlier, Pittman enters his sixth season at the helm with a 30-31 record, including a nine-win campaign in 2021, his second year in charge.
After a 4-3 start that season, Arkansas regrouped and annihilated UAPB in Little Rock, sparking a midseason turnaround.
The Razorbacks won five of six games down the stretch to finish 9-4 overall, capped by a New Year’s Day bowl win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.
That’s the point at which Arkansas boosters, donors and fans needed to throw all their money at the program, hoping to buy a team worthy of competing for an SEC title.
Instead, the Razorbacks regressed to 7-6 in 2022, with a Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas after a 3-0 start and another top-10 ranking.
Progress stalled because of unfortunate injuries across the roster, including Bumper Pool’s hip, Jalen Catalon’s shoulder, KJ Jefferson’s concussion and shoulder, and Dominique Johnson’s knee.
One coach told me the 2022 team was a “special group,” but depth issues across the board held Arkansas back from reaching its full potential.
Had Arkansas fully embraced NIL at its inception, Pittman wouldn’t have faced as much criticism.
Decision-makers have been wading through waters of being “good ol’ boys” instead of focusing on being truly competitive on the gridiron.
It’s not just about X’s and O’s if a coach doesn’t have the Jimmys and Joes.
Pittman has shown the ability to get a team on the cusp of breaking through. Now he needs the financial means necessary to reach that level.
There was ample opportunity to be a major player on the national scene following the 2021 season.
However, the Razorbacks stubbornness allowed Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina to run past them instead.
Wasting Fans’ Time
Loyal fans spend thousands of dollars each weekend to attend home football games, only to witness the Razorbacks lose by double digits.
Since the loss to Alabama in 2022, Arkansas is 8-11 at home, including losses by 10 or more points in five of its previous nine games at Razorback Stadium.
It’s simply a waste of time watching a 63-31 bloodbath against Ole Miss, especially with former Razorbacks linebacker Chris Paul on the Rebels’ side.
There is no fun in that.
Just reaching the Liberty Bowl shouldn’t be the end-all, be-all.
Reaching games like the Sugar and Cotton Bowls in consecutive seasons took excitement to new heights that now seem unimaginable without a PlayStation5 and the newest EA College Football game.
Arkansas fans should be considered insane at this point if they expect something different each year but keep getting the same results.
Fanbases need to hold their athletic department accountable by not accepting 6-6 as the priority every year.
Just being mediocre is never acceptable, but it will take a group to demand better for change to occur.