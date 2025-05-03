Martin opens up about why he chose Pittman, Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Through the past six years, each player who has visited Arkansas comes away impressed for two reasons.
One: The town of Fayetteville is one of the more underrated college towns in America. Two: Sixth-year coach Sam Pittman has established a family first culture.
"There is a lot of reasons why I picked Arkansas, but the most important one is the coaching staff," new tight end commit Jaivion Martin said. "I have a good relationship with all of them and Coach Sam Pittman. They also connected with my family."
Martin is a believer in tight ends coach Morgan Turner who produced quite a few NFL prospects at the position during his time at Stanford. Over the span of 13 seasons with the Cardinal's program, including 10 as the Cardinal's tight ends coach, Turner developed Dalton Schultz, Austin Hooper, Coby Fleener, Levine Toilolo, Zach Ertz, Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson into quality professional stars.
Both Ertz and Fleener were selected in the second round of the NFL Draft back-to-back years after playing with all-time great passer Andrew Luck. Ertz enters year No. 14 in the league following his career revival in Washington by catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Another reason is Coach Turner is a very good coach and has done a lot of good things," Martin said. "I believe he will be able to develop me into a high prospect tight end."
The 6-foot-4, 250 pound prospect is ranked as the No. 438 overall prospect for the 2026 recruiting class, No. 20 among tight ends and No. 60 athlete, according to 247sports composite rankings. Martin chose the Razorbacks over offers from Houston, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Cal, Duke, Oregon State, Maryland, UNLV and many others.
It's obvious watching his tape that he has been developed well at the high school level in Pflugerville, Texas, a program that has produced several college athletes including former first team All-American and Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end Alex Okafor.
Arkansas currently has a streak of having at least one player drafted in each of the previous 31 NFL Drafts dating back to 1996, the longest such stretch in program history. Since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992, Pittman has produced the third most draft picks of any coach at Arkansas in that timespan behind Houston Nutt (32) and Bret Bielema (19).
"Lastly, it’s the SEC," Martin said. "Coach Turner is giving me an opportunity to play on the highest level. He believes in me like I believe in myself."
Turner signed a crop of transfers during the winter portal window who each bring a variety of different skillsets to the room with Rohan Jones (Montana State), Jeremiah Beck (JUCO) and Jaden Platt (Texas A&M) joining the program.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme is tight end friendly as the group scored seven of Arkansas' 16 passing touchdowns in 2024.
The Razorbacks have 3-star Chanhassen, Minnesota tight end Kade Bush in the fold for 2026 and will also welcome 3-star Otem, Utah prospect Kai Wesley in for an official visit May 30. Arkansas' 14-man class currently sits at No. 3 in the SEC, No. 15 nationally in 247sports 2026 recruiting rankings.