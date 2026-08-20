Johnson Excited To Have Polar Opposites Spearheading Arkansas' Backfield

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back coach David Johnson has been around the block.

His playing career at Nicholls State was one most high school football players would dream of, as he totaled 990 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while earning All-Southland Conference honorable mentions in 1992 and 1993.

His extensive coaching career has seen him make stops at Millsaps College, Tulane, Memphis, Tennessee and Florida State.

It was at FSU where Johnson, now Arkansas' running backs coach, provided a perennially explosive rushing attack for the Seminoles. Florida State led the ACC in rushing in 2025 with 218.7 yards per game and also had 31 rushing touchdowns, good for first in the conference.

Arkansas RB Sutton Smith has been named to the 2026 Doak Walker Award watch list.



(Via @RazorbackFB) | #WPS pic.twitter.com/NCghJdNpX3 — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) August 19, 2026

Now armed with the likes of Memphis transfer Sutton Smith and returnee Braylen Russell, Arkansas' backfield seems primed for a solid year under Johnson and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

"I think they're different backs," Johnson said Wednesday. "Obviously, Sutton's a guy who could probably take you 60 or 70 yards, but Braylen's the back who's going to push the pile, get first downs, move the chains for you, and you need that. You need somebody to understand, hey, we can't block everybody. You're going to have to run over somebody, and this is a tough league.

"You have to run tough when it's tough to run, and they understand that. But Sutton is electric, obviously, when he gets in space. And surprisingly, he's really good in [pass] protection. He knows exactly what's going on. He's not scared to stick his face in there."

Perhaps the most important thing Johnson said during his Wednesday news conferece was the first thing he said when asked about Smith's health. Smith did not play in Sunday's scrimmage due to what was a described as a lower body injury by head coach Ryan Silverfield and practiced with a green jersey on Wednesday.

"He's going to be all right," Johnson said.

Smith doesn't just have experience in college football at large, given that's a fifth-year senior, but has spent four years in Cramsey's offense, which features running backs heavily in the passing game.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith breaks a tackle during spring practice. | Sutton Smith, Instagra

Smith had 44 receptions in four years at Memphis, including a career-high 20 for 109 yards last season.

On the contrary, Russell has only seven catches in two seasons at UA, but Johnson said he's liked what he's seen so far from the running back room in regard to the passing game.

"I think the biggest thing is, they've been able to catch the ball and, like we always say, fast break, catch the ball, CTR: catch, tuck and run," Johnson said. "And they've been able to do that make people miss. I think that's going to be really important for the quarterbacks. We have some type of outlet for those guys and be ready to roll when it's our time to catch the ball and move the chains."

While Smith did not play in Sunday's scrimmage, it sounds like his injury won't hamper his start to the season. Russell, meanwhile, had a pair of rushing touchdowns from two and four yards out, respectively.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.