Smith Has Chance to Put SEC on Skates Following Breakout Year at Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's a strange symmetry to Sutton Smith wearing a Razorback uniform this fall.

Last September, he ran for 147 yards and scored the game-winning 64-yard touchdown to help Memphis stun Arkansas 32-31. That same performance helped convince Ryan Silverfield's future program that he was worth chasing in the transfer portal months later.

Watching Smith live in the stands was special. In the game against the Razorbacks, I remember thinking Smith looked like a completely different kind of weapon than what Arkansas's defense had prepared for.

Now he's the centerpiece of an Arkansas backfield built specifically around what he does best, in an offense engineered by the same coordinator who unleashed him at Memphis in the first place.

First week of fall camp complete in the books ✅



🎥 Sutton Smith is mic’d up on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/nNmnq3xUGf — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) August 8, 2026

From Wide Receiver to Featured Back

Smith's path to Memphis started somewhere fans wouldn't expect.

Silverfield discovered him in high school playing receiver, not running back, and made the call to move him to the backfield before Smith had ever taken a serious collegiate carry there.

That kind of early, specific belief is part of why Smith stayed loyal through his entire Memphis career, even as SEC programs repeatedly called trying to pry him away.

"He really believed in me from the start," Smith said of Silverfield. "He discovered me when I was like a receiver in high school and he made it known that he wanted me to come play running back."

That loyalty held even through the toughest stretch of his career. Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter against North Alabama in 2024 — the same opponent Arkansas opens the 2026 season against.

Smith had to watch Memphis finish 11-2 from the sideline on crutches. Rather than let that setback define him, Smith came back in 2025 and delivered the best season of his career with 1,058 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.

Why He Chose to Follow Silverfield Again

Smith committed to Memphis as a high school junior back in April 2021, choosing the Tigers over offers from Houston, Louisville, Tulane, Pittsburgh and Purdue.

Silverfield himself has been blunt about how many SEC programs tried to poach Smith away during his time at Memphis.

"Throughout his career, many SEC schools actually called him, trying to get him to transfer," Silverfield said. "He said, 'You know what? I'm going to stay loyal to Memphis and loyal to Coach Silverfield.' Ultimately, when the opportunity came for us both to be here, he decided it was in his best interest."

That's not typical transfer portal behavior in this era of instant free agency. Smith had every incentive to test the market for a bigger payday or an easier depth chart, and repeatedly chose not to — a loyalty that speaks to exactly the kind of culture Silverfield has preached building at every stop.

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer running back Sutton Smith speaks to reporters at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

A System Built for Exactly His Skill Set

Smith himself has been direct about why the move to Arkansas made sense on the field, not just personally.

"I know Coach Cramsey and his offensive scheme will help me play to my strengths," Smith said. "Whether that's catching out in the backfield, being split out wide, catching punts, tracking punts down, protecting the quarterback."

That's a player describing, in granular detail, exactly how a coordinator's system unlocks exactly what he does well, a fit that shouldn't surprise anyone who watched Memphis actually use him.

Covering that Memphis backfield in person, what stood out most wasn't just Smith's speed, it was how many different ways Cramsey found to get him the ball.

He wasn't a between-the-tackles bruiser running the same three plays every series. He was motioned out wide, released into routes from the backfield, and trusted in pass protection on third downs, all inside an offense that treats its running back as a matchup weapon rather than a single-purpose ball carrier.

That versatility is exactly why Cramsey's scheme fits him better than almost any other coordinator he could have followed into the transfer portal.

Wearing a Number That Means Something

Smith wears No. 5 at Arkansas, a number he specifically requested that carries personal significance tied to his birthday.

It's also the number worn by Darren McFadden, one of the greatest running backs in Arkansas history, which is a connection Smith has called an honor rather than a source of pressure.

For a player who's already overcome a serious injury and a full coaching change, embracing that kind of standard says as much about his mentality as any stat line from last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith during spring practice drills. | Arkansas Communications

What This Partnership Means for 2026

Smith enters the season on the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list, recognition given annually to the most versatile player in college football. That's a fitting distinction for a running back whose entire value proposition is doing everything an offense asks of him.

Silverfield has already signaled Smith will get every opportunity to be Arkansas's lead back, and Cramsey is calling plays specifically designed to use the skill set Smith has spent five years developing under his direction.

This isn't a case of a talented transfer being shoehorned into an unfamiliar system.

Cramsey's offense and Smith's game were built for each other well before either of them ever set foot in Fayetteville. He's been tested, refined, and proven against SEC competition itself last September.

Arkansas fans are about to find out what happens when that partnership finally gets runs to run at full speed on the same sideline instead of against it.

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