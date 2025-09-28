Jon Gruden's level of interest higher than you'd think for Razorbacks' job
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas having an opening now for a football coach, they have the chance to rocket Razorback football into the limelight.
And former Super Bowl champion coach Jon Gruden has a much larger interest than a lot of people would want to admit.
"He is extremely interested in the job," a source close to Gruden told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI exclusively.
That job became available at noon Sunday with the UA released a statement they had parted ways with head coach Sam Pittman five games into his sixth season. It was another unremarkable year and approaching fire-alarm status after three straight losses, including a 56-13 beatdown by Notre Dame on Saturday.
Gruden has expressed his desire to return to coaching in the near future, even specifically explaining how he would "die" to coach in the SEC. So, at least from Gruden's perspective, it seems like the interest in the vacancy would certainly be there.
Considering Gruden hasn't made any secret of his interest in the Razorbacks, none of this should be particularly surprising. Maybe on both sides of the issue. Just look at this on X from July.
It's interesting after athletics director Hunter Yurachek said at the Little Rock Touchdown Club recently the Hogs simply didn't have the NIL budget to compete for a national championship in football. He even had to clarify those comments this past week.
You wonder if he had this ace up his sleeve and has already discussed the possibility with Gruden. It could be a clue those talks have reached the stage where Yurachek felt comfortable pulling the plug now.
Gruden would be affordable way to get the Razorbacks on the path to being competitive in the NIL arms race these days in college athletics. He's still getting paid $10 million a year by the Oakland Raiders.
The bottom line is they could still budget the same amount of money needed for the best head coach and put it into NIL and a football staff Gruden would have lined up and ready to go after the current season ended for them. He could evaluate things the rest of the season while Petrino finishes the year.
It's a real possibility Gruden could have a star-studded group of assistants lined up ready to start immediately after this season comes to an end this year. Talk about hitting the ground running, this is a chance that doesn't come along often.
Speed may be crucial, though. There are already other openings that have expressed interest in Gruden. Another one that's expected to be open is Florida, who is expected to let Billy Napier go at any time after the Gators' struggles this year.
Gruden has shown interest in Arkansas before. When new interim coach Bobby Petrino was fired in the spring of 2012, Gruden even met with him to discuss the Arkansas job he had just left.
The Hogs suffered through a circus year in 2012 with John L. Smith as the ring director that sailed into the ditch.
Then-athletics director Jeff Long just glanced at Bret Bielema's resume and hired him without discovering the problems that led to a wipeout of both in 2017.
This is an opportunity for Arkansas to make a splash similar to the one in April 2024 when John Tyson stepped up and talked John Calipari into leaving Kentucky for the Hogs after Eric Musselman left.
"This is going to be a chance to make a statement to their fans and the SEC they want to be a contender," a Hall of Fame college coach told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI exclusively. He wasn't just saying that to be politically correct.
Stay tuned. The coaching search is just getting started, but there is a coach that has won the biggest football game on the planet available.
And he is interested in building something special with the Razorbacks.