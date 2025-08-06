Walker competing for starting job in Razorbacks secondary rebuilds
FAYETTEVILLLE, Ark. — Kani Walker spent most of the spring sidelined by injury, watching as Arkansas’ secondary took shape without him.
Now healthy, the redshirt senior is pushing for a starting spot at cornerback as the Razorbacks prepare for the 2025 football season.
He's hoping the third stop in his college career is the charm. After all, he's been around.
Walker, a 6-foot-2, 204-pound transfer, arrived on the Razorbacks' roster after playing 11 games with nine starts at Oklahoma in 2024. He had 24 tackles, six pass break-ups and an interception for the Sooners.
Previously, Walker spent a season at Louisville before entering the transfer portal. Arkansas coaches targeted him as an immediate contributor to address defensive depth.
Adapting to a new program while managing injuries was not easy for Walker.
“Being injured and not being able to play when you are trying to go to a new spot and earn your respect from people, that’s hard,” Walker said after Tuesday's practice. “Having to take all them mental reps and stay dialed in was something that’s not my first rodeo.”
Cornerback Jaheim Singletary helped him stay engaged during recovery.
Nick Perry, Arkansas’ new secondary coach, said Walker’s approach has stood out early in fall camp.
“Kani is high energy, high motor, all day, every day,” Perry said. “He brings the passion, he brings the tempo, and he has been a difference-maker thus far for us, as far as impacting on the field.
“I’m excited to see how we can use him and his experience, because he’s played a lot of football, too. This is a good problem to have.
“We have a lot of guys that are competing and challenging to get on the field, and we’re going to find a spot for everybody.”
Walker is in a competition for a starting role with sophomore Selman Bridges, junior Keshawn Davila, and Cincinnati transfer Jordan Young.
The group, which struggled with depth last year, is now considered a strength for Arkansas after offseason additions.
Despite the battle for playing time, Walker said the defensive backs have built strong camaraderie.
“That bond has been like no other,” Walker said. “Of course everyone in that room is dogs, but I feel like our unity has been way stronger than something I’ve ever been a part of. I feel like we’re going to take over a lot of stuff.”
Both Singletary, a former five-star recruit, and Walker transferred to Arkansas in search of larger roles and have leaned on each other to adjust.
Singletary started four games last season with 17 tackles and four pass break-ups.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman has leaned heavily on the transfer portal to address roster needs. Walker’s experience and approach have drawn praise from both teammates and coaches.
Walker said his previous experiences with injuries prepared him for the challenges at Arkansas.
“Coming in, how you just mentioned I was hurt,” Walker reiterated once again. “Having to take all them mental reps and stay dialed in was something that’s not my first rodeo. Like, after that, I was smooth.”
Last season, Arkansas ranked near the bottom of the SEC in pass defense. With Walker, Singletary and other transfers in the mix, the Hogs are working to turn that around.
Perry said the rotation at cornerback may remain unsettled until the season begins.
“That experience matters in the SEC,” Perry said. “We have a chance to be very good if we keep pushing each other.”
Walker said he is focused on earning his role through preparation and consistency.
“It’s never easy coming into a new program, especially when you’re hurt,” Walker said. “But you trust your work, you trust your people, and you keep pushing.”
Arkansas opens the 2025 season in less than a month, with the secondary’s final line-up still to be determined. We may not know much after the opener against Alabama A&M.
The Hogs will likely have a better pictures going into the Notre Dame game on Sept. 27. If Walker's a playmaker who can help change the narrative, he will have his spot.
If not, well, it could be taking a trip back to the transfer portal next year.