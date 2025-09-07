Key storylines for Razorbacks' against Ole Miss after they won big road game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 20 Ole Miss banked a 30–23 win at Kentucky to open SEC play, a result that gave Arkansas coaches and fans a first look at how Lane Kiffin’s team wants to win tight games.
The Razorbacks face the Rebels on Saturday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN. It is obviously several notches above anything the Hogs have seen through the first two games that were both blowouts.
The Rebels leaned on a downhill ground game, a steady-tempo passing plan and situational defense late, the same formula Arkansas will have to solve if these teams cross paths in November.
Kewan Lacy set the tone with 138 rushing yards and a touchdown behind a veteran offensive line that handled early noise, then wore down Kentucky’s front after halftime.
“To come on the road in the SEC and win is hard… all three phases went our way this year,” Kiffin said, a nod to complementary football that showed up in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats had clawed back to tie.
The Wildcats’ eighth straight SEC home loss also offers context for how Ole Miss closed. They had methodical drives, limited negative plays and field position management that kept Kentucky chasing.
National roundups framed the result as a “hold on” road win rather than a track meet—useful when projecting pace and possession counts in future matchups.
For Arkansas scouting, the quarterback picture matters. Austin Simmons operated the offense with designed runs and quick-game throws that minimized hits and put the ball in space for backs and slot receivers.
When the Rebels' offense finds some rhythm, the Razorbacks are going to face the best they've seen this year.
Mark Stoops’ postgame tone underscored Kentucky’s issues sustaining offense after an early lead and a late quarterback injury, but it also highlighted the pressure Ole Miss’ front generated in must-pass situations.
That’s a tell. When the Rebels play with the lead, they’re comfortable squeezing games with four-man rush and coverage.
What Arkansas can take from the tape
First, the run fits and edge setting have to be disciplined.
Lacy’s success came on zone schemes with cutback lanes and patient pressing of double-teams. Arkansas’ linebackers will need to play square and force the ball wide, trusting help to rally. The Rebels aren’t overly explosive snap-to-snap; they’re efficient. Expect Arkansas to prioritize early-down tackles for loss to push Simmons into longer second and third downs.
Second, Ole Miss varies tempo without living in hyper-speed. The goal will be to put the Razorbacks with the wrong personnel creating mismatches.
That let Kiffin control substitutions and keep personnel that favored the run-pass blend. Arkansas can answer with heavier rotations on the defensive line and simulated pressures that muddy the mesh without sacrificing run integrity.
The Wildcats’ late surge fizzled when Ole Miss shortened the game with ground gains and safe throws. It's an indicator that the Rebels will happily play to a script once they’re ahead.
Third, special teams and end-game decisions were central. After Kentucky trimmed the margin, Ole Miss’ kick-coverage and conservative field-position choices limited the Wildcats’ chances at short fields.
Kiffin even joked later about a late field goal affecting the betting line, an aside that illustrates awareness of end-game math that Arkansas must match.
Personnel notes for a Razorback scout
Lacy is the headline, but Ole Miss’ slot usage and tight end chips helped neutralize edge pressure. Arkansas’ nickel will be stressed horizontally; tackling in space becomes non-negotiable.
On defense, the Rebels generated timely pressure without exotic blitz volume, leaning on four-man rush and late-rotating safeties. If Arkansas protects, the intermediate windows are there. If not, Ole Miss is comfortable winning ugly.
Finally, durability at Kentucky’s quarterback spot changed the final sequence, but Ole Miss had already dictated pace by then.
The lesson for Arkansas is start fast, because chasing the Rebels into the late third quarter invites the Lacy-led run game and a squeeze-the-clock approach.
Key takeaways
• Ole Miss’ offense is built on efficiency—zone runs and quick-game rhythm—more than deep shots. Disrupt first down. ESPN.com
• With a lead, the Rebels trust four-man rush and coverage; explosive plays are scarce if you fall behind. ESPN.com
• Kiffin’s group handles end-game situations cleanly; Arkansas must win special teams and field position to tilt the script.