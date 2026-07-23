Kitler's 20-Pound Transformation Has Arkansas Ready to Lean on Offensive Line

TAMPA — It didn't take long to tell the type of physical transformation redshirt senior center Caden Kitler went through during the offseason to better himself for the physicality of the SEC.

After starting multiple games last season hovering around 290 pounds, The Colony, Texas native says he's up to 310 pounds, but feels better than he ever has going into his final season of college ball.

"Shoot, the biggest change is my weight," Kitler told Razorbacks on SI Wednesday night. "I feel good. You know, I'd say everybody has done a good job of getting to their goal weight, hitting their goal numbers in the weight room. Now, it's all about getting those high numbers in the weight room, and when fall camp starts we need to put those numbers on the field and using them to our advantage.

"I'm 310 pounds right now. I played at 290 last year, but I feel great. I feel bigger, faster, stronger and I'm really excited for this year."

Making those strides on the field matter when it comes to being fluid on the offensive end. The Razorbacks were among the most explosive units in the country in 2025 with 80 plays of 20+ yards last season, but couldn't always get the job done due to turnovers, penalties and other self-inflicted wounds.

Kitler feels like the gains, at least on the offensive side, will lead to more consistency this fall.

"I just think we're going to be a lot more consistent this year," Kitler said. "We're going to have a better rushing attack and we're going to be able to throw it downfield as well.

"I was talking earlier about our identity as an offensive line, it's going to show up huge for our offense."

Arkansas Razorback offensive lineman Caden Kitler (52) blocks during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blocking wasn't one of the things Kitler and his mates along the offensive line struggled to do, paving the way for a 1,000 yard rusher in Mike Washington, and allowing quarterback Taylen Green to surpass 3,000 yards through the air. Collectively, the Razorbacks grade out as the No. 2 offensive line unit nationally, according to Pro Football Network.

Though they gave up 29 sacks a season ago, Kitler, Kobe Branham and company allowed Arkansas quarterbacks ample time to get passes off, including 4.16 seconds of protection before pressure on average. They even performed well against quick pressure (9.4%) and sack rates (6.7%) that was among the top-10 nationally.

Those gains in the weight room that were previously mentioned are going to be put to the test as Arkansas shifts to more of a hybrid-Chip Kelly scheme under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. His offense is predicated on quick releases, and getting players in space to pickup chunk yardage.

If Kitler can handle blocking for over four seconds last season for an athletic, dual-threat quarterback, then he should be fine keeping guys upright in plays that develop faster.

"Kitler’s on the back end of his career — it’s a lot of fundamental things," offensive line coach Jeff Myers said earlier this spring. "But I feel like from watching Kitler last year, his biggest strength is how athletic he is. He’s very smart and those things, but it was like ‘Man, listen, I’m going to need you to sit down on a 330-pound bull rush down the middle. We’re going to have to do that."

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