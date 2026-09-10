KJ Jackson Has Chance to Turn Ugly Arkansas Debut Into Breakout at Utah

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jackson waited three years to become Arkansas' starting quarterback, and it took him about one half Saturday to learn how unforgiving the job can be.

His Week One performance won't be remembered for anything spectacular that he might have done, From several stalled drives, bad reads, and back-breaking turnovers there were a litany of things that went wrong in his first start of the season.

A nice catch from Jaden Platt makes it 21-0



KJ Jackson has 3 passing TDs this afternoon#WPS pic.twitter.com/x5FpTS09D6 — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) September 5, 2026

Like a team captain should, Jackson owned up to his mistakes and returned in the second half with just one incompletion in the final 30 minutes. Now, he wasn't tossing it all over the field in the third and fourth quarters, but he was checking it down to the easier passes mostly to up his confidence after throwing a pick just before halftime.

His completion to tight end Jaden Platt was tossed perfectly in his direction against what turned into one-on-one coverage and resulted in a touchdown to give Arkansas a three-score lead.

There was another pass on third-and-10 a couple drives later where Jackson looked off his running back Jasper Parker only to find Chris Marshall breaking two yards past the marker for a 19-yard gain.

"There’s some things that he probably got away from. His first read may have been a down the field shot and it wasn’t there immediately or just saying ‘Let me let it rip,'" Silverfield said. "You never want a quarterback just to say, ‘I’m going to let it go and hope.’ That’s the last thing you want.

"There’s other times, hey, first read’s not there, second read’s not there, I need to take my check-down and instead it was maybe not trusting the pocket and getting out of there or the protection wasn’t what it needed to be."

Saturday's first half struggles from Jackson could be a combination of several things whether it was him being the guy for the first time, holding onto the ball waiting for something to open up or even the line not giving him enough time to process.

A lot of what Silverfield preached throughout the offseason was taking care of the football, demonstrating proficiency in the two-to-four minute drills and being able to create opportunities to score.

While Jackson did that somewhat well, it's very hard to grade him without truly knowing what calls are being made by the coordinators in the coach-to-player communication.

"I think there’s a combination of so many of those things that have occurred, whether it was a decision by the quarterback, the protection not being what it needed to look like, maybe a receiver wasn’t open on a deep shot down (the field) or just, hey, I’m going to try to get it to my check down," Silverfield said of Jackson's decision making process on Saturday.

"So it’s that fine balance, it truly is, of where do we need to get this thing. There’s no simple or right answer, I guess. I’ve got great faith because he can come to the sideline and even before looking at the iPad be like, yup, I should have hit the check down or ‘man, I knew he was going to be open on the post and I should have just let it go.’"

Having that level of confidence in your starting quarterback can bleed over to Jackson on the field because he can make him feel somewhat invincible. There is a chance that he can even find some success against a Utah defense that does have some deficiencies in coverage for him to exploit.

And if the Razorbacks find a way to get the offensive line straightened out instead of being blasted for lack of pad level at the point of attack, there's a chance Jackson could have a breakout game against the Utes on Saturday night.

Some of the underneath routes that Idaho took kept Utah's defense off balance a bit and kept the game closer than most expected toward the middle-to-late second quarter.

Success in the passing game, especially on RPO plays, allowed the Vandals to find running lanes. That allowed for the play calling to become more aggressive (10.8 yards per completion) and led on of the two scoring drives in the game.

Arkansas has the opportunity to take a physical approach in terms of offense this week that can help Jackson firmly settle in as the starter while also spoiling early momentum of the Morgan Scalley era at Utah.

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