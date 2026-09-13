Lack Of A Run Game Once Again The Root Of Arkansas' Offensive Issues In Loss To Utah

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas couldn't run the football on Saturday against No. 20 Utah, and in turn, it couldn't throw it, either.

The Utes were free to pin their ears back and come after KJ Jackson against an outmatched Razorback offensive line, and when the Hogs did try and run the ball on a play that wasn't a Jackson cramble, there was nothing doing.

Jackson ended up being Arkansas' leading rusher, totaling 34 yards on seven carries. No running back had more than seven carries or 25 yards, with Sutton Smith having only 13 rushing yards on seven attempts and Braylen Russell running five times for 13 yards. Cam Settles was the most productive tailback for Arkansas, running six times for 25 yards.

Utah Utes safety Jackson Bennee (23) intercepts a pass against Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) and offensive lineman Jonas Nantze (60) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The offensive line's got to do a better job protecting the quarterback, but the running backs did a poor job as well," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "[It] starts, obviously the offensive line didn't do a good enough job, and then they played man coverage the entire game or pressured us with a cover three behind it, and that means there's always going to be an extra hat in the box, and we did a poor job.

"I think if you want teams to stop loading the box, you have to be able to throw the ball effectively. I think our lack of ability to throw the ball at all downfield or even beat man coverage, we're going to struggle to run the football."

As was the case against North Alabama, Arkansas' offensive line didn't get much of a push at all in the run game, leaving running backs with nowhere to go and few holes if they got more than a yard or two past the line of scrimmage.

"I'm going to take responsibility for my unit," center Caden Kitler said. "We didn't get hats on hats like we should. Getting two yards a carry is not our standard, not where we want to be."

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield watches play against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Arkansas is to pull off a monumental upset of No. 2 Georgia next week, it can't afford to be one-dimensional on offense.

However, it doesn't seem likely that the Razorbacks turn around their run game against the Bulldogs, who allowed just 10 rushing yards on 32 carries in their opener against Tennessee State and three yards a carry against Western Kentucky on Saturday.

The Bulldogs' big, physical defensive front could very well have a field day against an Arkansas offensive line that has shown little ability so far to win in the trenches, especially with tackle Bryant Williams going down with an injury on Saturday.

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