USF pushes back as early reports exaggerate Alex Golesh situation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rob Higgins, the CEO of South Florida athletics, stepped forward Wednesday to steady the message surrounding Bulls coach Alex Golesh and the outside interest he has drawn.
That includes numerous earlier reports from media in Arkansas that the Razorbacks had chosen him to be their next coach.
The last few days produced a wave of speculation tying Golesh to major openings, with some early reports making the situation sound close to done.
Higgins moved quickly to correct that picture, offering a direct message to Bulls fans about where things stand.
In a post on X, Higgins said Golesh has indeed been approached with outside opportunities. But he also stressed that Golesh has been open about it and that the decision-making process is ongoing, not completed.
Higgins added that USF has been in constant communication with its coach and is supporting him and his family as he considers his options.
“Since Saturday’s game, Coach Golesh has been presented with outside opportunities that he has been transparent about with us,” Higgins wrote. “We are respectful and supportive of Coach and his family in their decision making process. We’ll remain in constant communication.”
That comment was aimed at bringing clarity after reports earlier in the week suggested Golesh was on the verge of leaving.
The message also reinforced that USF is calm and organized during a time when coaching rumors can create confusion.
Higgins wanted to let fans know the school is not treating the situation as something that has already been decided. Instead, he framed it as an open evaluation process where Golesh has not yet made any public move.
Golesh’s name surfaced early in the coaching carousel as one of the most attractive candidates. His rise at USF and the Bulls’ strong 8–3 season placed him on shortlists around the country, including the one at Arkansas.
That early attention helped fuel assumptions that a move was nearly done. But nothing from USF or Golesh has supported that idea.
Higgins expanded his message by describing how the school is preparing for whatever comes next. He emphasized stability as the program’s guiding point during a week filled with speculation. The comments were meant to show that USF is actively managing the moment and not simply reacting to national reports.
“Bulls Nation, rest assured, we are ultra prepared for every scenario that could unfold in the coming hours/days,” Higgins said. “Our commitment and investment has never been higher and we’re also laser focused on being great stewards of our resources. Most importantly, the future of USF Football has never been more bright! Go Bulls!”
That confidence was directed not only at fans but also at the program’s players and recruits. Coaching rumors around successful mid-major programs can spread quickly, and Higgins’ tone suggested USF wants to keep the team grounded while the coaching market continues to shift.
Golesh has led USF to one of its best seasons in years, which explains why he has received interest across the country. The Bulls are trending upward, and his style has drawn attention from programs looking to reset their direction.
But Higgins’ message showed the school’s frustration with the idea that Golesh’s departure had already been decided before any formal steps were taken.
USF still has business remaining on the field, with a regular-season finale coming against Rice. The program is also bowl-eligible, and that adds another layer to Golesh’s timeline.
According to the On3 report, if Golesh were to accept another job, it would be unlikely that he would stay to coach the bowl game. However, that scenario is only a possibility, not a confirmed outcome.
The pace of the modern coaching carousel often creates situations like this one, where outside reporting moves faster than internal decisions.
Higgins’ message seemed designed to slow things back down and remind fans that the process belongs to Golesh and the school, not the rumor mill. It also indicated USF wants to maintain a position of strength whether Golesh stays or goes.
For now, Golesh remains the coach, and USF is presenting a unified front. The message from Higgins was clear: earlier portrayals of the situation as essentially done were not correct.
Instead, the discussion is active, and the school is working directly with Golesh as he evaluates his choices.
The next few days could determine the final direction. If Golesh receives a formal offer from a Power Four program, the timeline could accelerate. If he chooses to stay, USF will immediately shift toward reinforcing continuity in a season that has already exceeded expectations. Either way, Higgins wanted fans to understand that the school is prepared.
The updated message also signals that USF sees itself as positioned for long-term growth, with or without Golesh. Stability, communication, and preparation were the themes, and Higgins’ approach suggested the school wants to keep momentum even as outside attention increases.