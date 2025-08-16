Last game of my Freshman season. I enjoyed every moment with my teammates and coaches!!🔥💯🏈

4-Receptions

135-Recieving yards

3-Touchdowns@Senator_Pride @CoachRBolden@CoachUptergrove @coach_mac007 @PrepRedzoneAR @tctabler @RickeyBrownJr3 @cedwardsNFL pic.twitter.com/hivL3E1fBG