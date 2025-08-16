Little Rock athlete already possesses playmaker trait for future
Earlier this week, 247sports released its rankings update for the 2028 class which included a trio of athletes from Arkansas.
One of them is top-ranked Braylyn Brown from Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock who is poised to be one of the best skill position players to come from the state in some time.
Brown received his 4-star rating Thursday and is firmly inside the top 100, slotted at No. 83 nationally by 247sports composite rankings as of Thursday morning.
While he has yet to take a snap at the varsity level, expectations for him will be sky high as an impact player for the Senators this fall. Listed as a safety by 247Sports, he gets a lot of his work on the offensive side at wide receiver, according to True Buzz 7-on-7 coach Rickey Brown.
The 6-foot-1, 200 pound athlete has already received several offers from the likes of Memphis and Southern Miss, but his first came from Kentucky.
When Wildcats wide receiver L'Damian Washington came calling, it was nothing short of a surprise for the Brown family.
Coach [Washington] called me on a Sunday talking and it was a surprise," Brown said. "It excited me. And my dad was excited, because we definitely didn't expect my first scholarship offer to be from an SEC school, especially Kentucky."
Power Four conference interest didn't stop there either as Purdue and new coach Barry Odom paid a visit to Central Arkansas to check in on the rising sophomore.
Should he have a breakout year at the varsity level, Brown's combination of size, speed, and production makes him a potential Power Five conference impact player.
To this point, the Razorbacks have offered upwards to 70 prospects in the 2028 class with just Lee and Dumas running back Kentz Brown holding in-state offers from the coaching staff.
Brown's athletic ability shows up immediately on tape as he can line up at multiple positions offensively with big play potential. His straight line speed can catch defenders by surprise while also taking jet sweeps using his agility to weave through defenses untouched.
Brown believes his best attributes at this point in his career are downfield blocking, coming down with with jump balls, strong hands made of glue and solid 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash.
As for his goals going into his first varsity season at Robinson, Brown tells allHOGS that he wants to catch around 20-30 passes for 600 yards, which are pretty modest numbers considering the damage he caused on the freshmen team.
He played extremely well as a freshman with 37 receptions for 723 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 20 yards per catch. He also contributed defensively with 28 tackles and two interceptions including one pick six.
Although Arkansas hasn't pulled the trigger by extending an offer to Brown, they should soon as he is poised for a big sophomore season which could result in him becoming a highly regarded national recruit.
The Senators will begin its regular season at home against crosstown rival and in-state powerhouse Pulaski Academy Aug. 29.