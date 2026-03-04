Lou Holtz Remembered for Arkansas Rise Before Notre Dame Title

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, who guided several major programs during a long career that included Arkansas and a national championship at Notre Dame, has died at age 89.

Holtz spent more than three decades as a head coach and later became a well-known television analyst. Along the way he built winning programs at multiple schools and helped shape college football during a career that stretched from the late 1960s into the early 2000s.

What many of his former players will remember is a line his family pointed out in a social media post announcing his death. It's not one most people get because they get hung up on the wins and championships.

Holtz was one of the best at getting players to their full potential. At Arkansas, he believed more in some players when he arrived in 1977 than some of them believed in themselves.

Nearly every player on those talks about those and an awful lot them point back to his belief in them and that they were players that could win big. He sold it and closed it with a 31-6 beatdown of No. 2 Oklahoma in his first season with the Razorbacks.

From the family of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/aYWiXYVnLq — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) March 4, 2026

While many fans remember his championship run at Notre Dame, one of the most important stops in his career came in Fayetteville, where he quickly lifted Arkansas into national prominence.

The Hall of Fame coach took over a Razorbacks team that already had talent and tradition. Holtz then pushed the program to another level during his seven seasons on the sidelines.

By the time he left Arkansas, the Hogs had become one of the strongest teams in the Southwest Conference.

Holtz arrived in Fayetteville in 1977 after coaching at NC State and spending a short time in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Arkansas already had a solid foundation, but Holtz’s leadership helped the program move forward quickly.

In his first season, the Razorbacks earned a trip to the 1978 Orange Bowl. That early success showed how fast the Hogs could rise under his direction.

Holtz emphasized discipline, preparation and attention to detail. His teams were known for strong defense and a commitment to fundamentals.

We are saddened by the news of Coach Holtz’s passing. He had a legendary tenure as the Head Hog from 1977-83. Our thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/IbzadhyPRe — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) March 4, 2026

Seven Seasons of Consistent Success

Those qualities helped Arkansas compete with some of the best teams in the country during that era.

During Holtz’s seven seasons leading Arkansas from 1977 through 1983, the Razorbacks posted a 60-21-2 record.

The program reached six bowl games during that span, a sign of steady success in the Southwest Conference.

That consistency helped the Hogs remain a contender in a league that included several strong programs.

The University of Notre Dame confirmed the passing of Lou Holtz. He was most famously the head coach of the Fighting Irish and has one of best winning percentages in Arkansas football history. Lou Holtz was 89 years old. pic.twitter.com/avhdaFw17Q — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) March 4, 2026

Holtz’s teams regularly competed for conference honors and national recognition.

The run helped strengthen Arkansas football’s reputation as a program capable of competing with major teams across the country.

Holtz later moved on to several coaching stops, but his most famous achievements came at Notre Dame.

He became head coach of the Fighting Irish in 1986 and quickly began rebuilding the program.

REST-IN-PEACE COACH LOU HOLTZ (1937-2026)



Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who led the University of Notre Dame to the 1988 National Championship and a proud vocal supporter of President Trump, passed away at the age of 89.



One of the most affable coaches of his… pic.twitter.com/xiv4Cvituc — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 4, 2026

Championship Legacy at Notre Dame

Two seasons later, Notre Dame produced one of the most memorable years in school history.

The 1988 Irish went undefeated and captured the national championship after winning the Fiesta Bowl.

A dramatic 31-30 victory over Miami during the regular season helped define that title run.

Holtz remained at Notre Dame through the 1996 season, finishing with a 100-30-2 record during his time there.

Holtz’s path through college football included several schools before and after his Arkansas years.

He began his head coaching career in 1969 at William & Mary.

Later he led North Carolina State State, guiding the Wolfpack to an Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 1973.

After leaving Fayetteville, Holtz coached Minnesota before moving to Notre Dame.

Today's kids don't understand how big of a deal Lou Holtz and Mark May debating at midnight to Rece Davis in judge robes was to my generation. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uayykIxGtJ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 4, 2026

From Sidelines to Television

He eventually returned to the sidelines again at South Carolina, helping rebuild the Gamecocks program from 1999 through 2004.

Across his career, Holtz became the only coach in college football history to lead six different programs to bowl games.

When Holtz stepped away from coaching, he stayed connected to the sport through television.

He joined ESPN as a college football analyst and became a familiar face on studio shows and game coverage.

His years in broadcasting allowed him to share insight gained from decades of coaching.

Holtz often spoke about leadership, preparation and the lessons learned through football.

Those experiences helped him remain a respected voice within the sport long after his coaching career ended.

ESPN peaked on this day



“He has violated the one basic principle I’ve tried to follow most of my life and that is - it’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you are an idiot than to open it and leave no doubt.”



😂



RIP Coach Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/UYrGxkK1pD — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 4, 2026

Life and Legacy in the Game

Holtz was born Jan. 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, and grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio.

He played linebacker at Kent State before beginning a coaching journey that would eventually place him among the sport’s most recognized figures.

In 2008, his achievements earned him induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Holtz’s career included a college coaching record of 249-132-7.

His work touched programs across the country, including the Razorbacks, where he helped elevate Arkansas football during a memorable era in Fayetteville.

For many fans in Arkansas, Holtz will be remembered as the coach who inherited a solid team and quickly pushed the program to a higher level.

Hogs Feed