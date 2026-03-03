Razorbacks Running Back Climbs Notable Draft Board After Combine Performance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After an impressive weekend at the NFL Combine, Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington probably did more to help his draft stock than any other player at the event last week.

The two-time transfer began his college career as 2-star recruit out of high school, but COVID-19 altered his recruitment entirely as in-person evaluations and school visits were cancelled.

Washington has fought an uphill battle ever since, constantly battling for his spot on the depth chart at Buffalo and New Mexico State. He led a team in rushing just one time across four seasons before looking for another opportunity after a solid 2024 campaign.

He was finally able to have his breakout moment with the Razorbacks this season by recording nearly 1,300 yards of offense and nine touchdowns in 2025. His 6.4 yards per carry ranked among the top 20 nationally, and his explosive run rate consistently flipped field position.

Mike Washington Jr. 195 Touches, 1296 Total YDS, 9 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.



Highest Relative Athletic Score in NFL history for runningbacks.pic.twitter.com/NH5zSIecrc https://t.co/jnvlXB2UJC — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 3, 2026

After declaring he would wow everyone in attendance with his 40-yard dash time during player interviews, Washington showed everyone he wasn't only one of the best running backs in the SEC, but his draft class as a whole.

Longtime NFL Draft evaluator Mel Kiper came away impressed by Washington's performance, offering praise in ESPN's Combine recap Monday.

I'm not sure if any other prospect improved his stock in Indy as much as Washington. We know Jeremiyah Love will be the first running back off the board, and Notre Dame teammate Jadarian Price seems to have a good grip on RB2. But the No. 3 running back spot is a wide-open race, and Washington might have done enough at the combine to jump the line and make his case to go in Round 3.



Washington's 4.33-second 40-yard dash (with a 1.51-second 10-yard split) led all running backs and tied for eighth best among all positions this year. And per ESPN Research, it tied for the fastest 40 time over the past 20 combines for players weighing at least 220 pounds (joining DK Metcalf and Isaac Guerendo). His 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad jump were also second at the position this year, behind Kentucky's Seth McGowan.



Washington ran for 1,070 yards and eight TDs last season, and his 6.4 yards per rush ranked 19th in the FBS. We saw the explosion on tape, and now we saw it in the pre-draft testing. Just an impressive showing Saturday. Mel Kiper, ESPN

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Modern NFL Fit

At 220-plus pounds with verified 4.33 speed, Washington is not just fast for his size. He is rare. His testing profile immediately places him in the conversation as a three-down back in today’s NFL, particularly in zone-based schemes that emphasize one-cut acceleration and vertical burst.

At Arkansas, Washington thrived in inside and outside zone concepts, pressing the line patiently before planting and exploding through daylight. His ability to reach top speed in two strides consistently showed up on film long before the stopwatch confirmed it.

Unlike many explosive backs, Washington also demonstrated willingness in pass protection and competence as a check-down receiver, which adds versatility to his game.

Arkansas Draft History

Arkansas has produced elite running backs throughout program history with Darren McFadden, who famously ran 4.33 at 210 pounds before becoming a Top 5 draft pick in 2008. His backfield mates Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis carved out a productive NFL careers in Dallas and Cleveland, respectively.

The Razorbacks have produced several NFL-caliber rushers throughout history such as Barry Foster, James Rouse, Ike Forte, Bill Burnett, Ronald Sales, Dickey Morton, Jerry Eckwood, and James Lindsey through the 1980s.

But that success hasn't been sustainable of late with production slowing down. Madre Hill, Cedric Cobbs, Knile Davis, Jonathan Williams, Alex Collins, and David Williams have been the only other Arkansas running backs taken since the 1999 draft.

Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Darren McFadden (5) carries against the LSU Tigers in overtime at Tiger Stadium. The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 50-48 in triple overtime. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Washington’s athletic testing now places him in rare company among Razorback backs of the past two decades. While he is unlikely to approach McFadden’s draft slot, his size-speed combination compares favorably with any Arkansas runner since.

For a program seeking to reinforce its NFL development pipeline, Washington’s performance at the NFL Scouting Combine could give the Razorbacks its first running back selected since the 2018 NFL Draft.

While the pandemic limited Washington's exposure, it never limited his drive to be great.

By the time he reached Arkansas his traits were already there. His field vision sharpened under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

The Razorbacks gave him an opportunity to use acceleration on a more consistent basis with 37 explosive scrimmage plays, which ranked among the Top 25 nationally.

All Washington needed was a team to make him the focal point of the offense and his production followed. What happened in Indianapolis was nothing new for him as he worked equally hard to get there.

What it did do was remove any remaining doubt Washington is prepared to make an impact in the NFL. He is more than a feel good story, but someone ready to make a significant leap from a lowly recruiting profile and into a league full of the best athletes in the world.

