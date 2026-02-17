Maryland Hires Clint Trickett Away from All-New Razorbacks Staff

The offseason coaching carousel has reached Fayetteville again. That's honestly putting it mildly

Maryland is set to hire Arkansas assistant Clint Trickett as offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Locksley, according to multiple reports.

In hindsight from the Razorbacks' press conference Tuesday while the announcement came down, new offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey was talking him up.

“He’s done a great job,” Cramsey said. “He played the position and to me, that’s always the biggest thing when you talk to coaches, have they played, have they stood there in that pocket? Have they felt what those kids have felt?”

Getting references like that can help anybody and it probably didn't hurt. If Cramsey didn't know anything about it would be surprising. He didn't say anything to hurt it.

The move gives Maryland a new play-caller and leaves the Razorbacks with another vacancy as spring practice approaches.

For Arkansas and first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield, it marks the second assistant departure in recent weeks.

The Hogs are still shaping their new staff, and the latest exit adds another adjustment before the team takes the field this spring.

Trickett heads to College Park to take over the Terrapins’ offense, filling a key role on Locksley’s staff.

Maryland competes in the Big Ten and is looking to maintain momentum after recent bowl appearances and steady offensive production.

The hire represents a return to the East Coast for Trickett, who has previous coaching experience in the region.

He has built a reputation as a quarterbacks coach and offensive mind, helping develop signal-callers at multiple stops during his career.

Maryland’s offense will now shift under Trickett’s direction, and the Terrapins are banking on his experience to keep the unit productive in a conference that features some of the nation’s top defenses.

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Clint Trickett gives instructions during spring football action in Jacksonville, Ala. | Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Razorbacks Facing Early Staff Shakeup

For Arkansas, the timing isn’t ideal. The Razorbacks are preparing for their first spring under Silverfield, who was hired to guide the program into a new era.

With Trickett departing, the Hogs must identify another assistant to help run the offense and continue player development.

Reports indicate this is the second assistant Arkansas is expected to lose to another job during the offseason.

Staff turnover is common in college football, but it creates added work for a new head coach still building chemistry with players and assistants.

Silverfield has emphasized organization and continuity since arriving in Fayetteville. Now, he’ll have to adjust on the fly, filling roles while maintaining focus on installing systems and evaluating talent during spring drills.

Trickett’s Role in Fayetteville

While at Arkansas, Trickett worked closely with quarterbacks and contributed to the offensive game plan. His experience as a former college quarterback gave him insight into reading defenses and structuring passing concepts.

The Razorbacks leaned on that experience as they developed their offensive identity.

Losing a coach with quarterback expertise means Arkansas will need to ensure continuity in that room, especially with younger players continuing to grow.

For the Hogs, the transition also means revisiting recruiting relationships and internal communication structures.

Assistants often play key roles in recruiting territories and position development, so replacing Trickett will involve more than simply hiring a play-caller.

still grinding 🫡 pic.twitter.com/oDHUNlBmD2 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 17, 2026

Looking Ahead to Spring Practice

Spring football is typically about teaching fundamentals, installing schemes and building depth charts. For the Razorbacks, it will now also be about adjustment.

Silverfield and his remaining staff must maintain focus as they prepare for drills and scrimmages.

Coordinating responsibilities and finalizing replacements will be part of the process before the team lines up for its first official spring workout.

Maryland, meanwhile, gets an experienced offensive coach as it prepares for its own spring period. Locksley’s staff now has a new voice to guide quarterback meetings and offensive planning.

Coaching movement is part of the sport’s cycle, and both programs are navigating that reality. The Terrapins are adding a coordinator they believe can shape their attack, while Arkansas recalibrates during a critical offseason.

For the Razorbacks, stability remains the goal even as change arrives. Silverfield’s first year will feature new faces on the roster and now new voices on the headset.

How quickly the Hogs settle into their revised structure will be one of the quiet storylines heading into the 2026 season.

Hogs Feed