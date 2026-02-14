Dates Officially Set for Silverfield's First Spring Practice with Razorbacks

Ryan Silverfield hasn’t coached a game yet at Arkansas, but his first real chapter already has dates.

The new head coach will lead the Razorbacks onto the practice field for the first time this spring on March 15. That session opens preparations for the 2026 season.

For a program coming off a 2-10 record, spring doesn’t feel routine. It feels necessary.

Silverfield was hired after Arkansas dismissed Sam Pittman late last season following a loss to Notre Dame. The change signaled a reset.

Now the Hogs move forward with a new voice. Spring practice gives Silverfield his first extended look at the roster he inherited.

The calendar also includes the annual spring game, scheduled for April 25 at Razorback Stadium.

Save the date 🗓️🐗 pic.twitter.com/jHVMtSDDQo — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 13, 2026

That event will serve as the first public glimpse of Silverfield’s team — and the first spring game in Fayetteville since 2024.

Due to weather that didn't really materialize, last year's spring finale was wiped out, leaving players and fans without a closing checkpoint. This year, the program expects to finish what it starts.

We probably should have known it was an omen. Nothing we saw in the spring really didn't make anybody think anybody missed much of importance.

Fresh Start on March 15

When Arkansas opens practice March 15, it won’t just be stretching lines and drills. It will be Silverfield setting standards.

Spring football builds habits. It establishes tempo, discipline and structure.

The Razorbacks didn’t simply struggle last season. They endured a long losing streak that tested confidence and depth.

War on the Hill. 🐗 pic.twitter.com/ZoqfVz1jPB — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 13, 2026

Silverfield steps into that reality understanding improvement begins with daily work.

Returning players must adjust to new systems and coaching styles.

Newcomers get their first chance to make impressions under a staff evaluating every position.

The Hogs will practice through March and April, building toward the April 25 spring game.

Those weeks allow Silverfield to test combinations, shuffle depth charts and install offensive and defensive foundations.

Arkansas hasn’t won since September 6, 2025, when it defeated Arkansas State. By the time the 2026 opener arrives September 5 against North Alabama, nearly a year will have passed.

Another day, another grind 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BElxZK9kbU — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 10, 2026

Meaning of April 25

The spring game won’t count in the standings, but it matters for a first-year coach. For Silverfield, April 25 is a first impression at Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks haven’t played a public spring contest since 2024. Last year’s cancellation left unfinished business.

This time, the event offers fans a chance to measure visible progress. At least that's the hope for coaches and a fan base that has now suffered through three 2-10 seasons in the last nine seasons.

Controlled scrimmages are valuable. A stadium environment brings different energy. The Hogs will use the day for execution, communication and effort.

The reality is it's going to be maybe the first big step in the most important thing in spring giving Silverfield and his new staff the film they need for evaluating what they've cobbled together for a roster.

Silverfield won’t solve every issue in April, but he’ll gain clearer answers about strengths and concerns.

Spring football won’t erase last season’s record. It does begin writing the next chapter for the fans at least.

While March and April are important, Silverfield’s focus extends to September. Arkansas opens the 2026 season at home against North Alabama on September 5.

But what happens in spring shapes what happens in fall. The Razorbacks must rebuild confidence along with schemes.

