Miguel Mitchell emerges as Razorbacks' secondary leader
After a season lost to injury, Arkansas safety Miguel Mitchell is healthy and expected to start for the Razorbacks’ revamped secondary when the 2024 football season kicks off.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-1, 222-pound redshirt junior from Oxford, Alabama, transferred from Florida before last season.
He played in four regular-season games before an injury forced him to redshirt, but rebounded with a standout performance in Arkansas’ 39-26 Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech.
Mitchell recorded eight tackles and returned an interception 47 yards, capping the year with momentum that carried into the spring and summer.
“It’s really just great to propel to next season,” Mitchell said after the bowl win. “Offense and defense, we had a really good game. That’s great just going into the offseason, having that. Feels a lot better coming off a victory to end the season [than] a loss.”
Mitchell started his college career at Florida, where he appeared in all 13 games as a freshman and started eight games at safety as a sophomore in 2023.
He finished that season with 37 tackles, including 19 solo stops, two pass breakups and an interception before entering the transfer portal.
His decision to choose Arkansas was influenced by his connection to former secondary coach Deron Wilson, now at Florida, and by the presence of defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
Mitchell also consulted former high school teammate and Auburn linebacker KJ Britt, who played for Williams in college.
“Initially it was the relationship I had with [Deron Wilson],” Mitchell said. “But I knew about T-Will out of high school, because he coached KJ Britt, me and him went to the same high school, and he coached him at Auburn.
“I always knew about T-Will and his energy. He ended up going fourth round, and I talked to KJ about him, and just everybody checked off. I met Coach [Marcus Woodson] and I just love the relationship of the room I was in.”
Williams, entering his third season as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator, praised Mitchell’s ability to read the field and adjust the defense.
“He is a very, very smart football player,” Williams said. “He sees things. It comes natural to him. He can make every check, he can judge the ball. He got that knack to it.
“We got a couple of defenses in where he is just off the quarterback for him. He has a really good knack for just finding the ball. I’m very, very pleased with where he’s at. He’s playing at a high level, a high level right now.”
Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Marcus Woodson simply Mitchell “a coach on the field.” Woodson said Mitchell’s attention to detail and football IQ are rare.
“He’s someone that takes a lot of pride in the mental aspect of it, and you see the time that he’s putting into learning the scheme and just overall football. He does have a high football IQ on the field. He has that about him, that it-factor that you can’t coach,” Woodson said.
Woodson added that Mitchell’s man coverage and eye discipline have improved in the offseason.
“Once he’s done playing football, I told him, ‘Lord willing if I’m a head coach, he’s going to be my defensive backs coach.’ He’s that type of player,” Woodson said. “From a physical standpoint, he’s elevated his game, as well.
“He’s improved his man coverage. He’s playing with good eye discipline, and that’s obviously what you need on the back end, so I see Miguel putting himself in position to have a really big year.”
Mitchell said he has focused on learning the defensive scheme and helping younger players adjust during spring and fall camp.
The Razorbacks lost several key defenders after last season, and Mitchell’s experience has helped steady a secondary that will feature new faces.
Arkansas wrapped up its 11th fall camp practice on Wednesday. The Razorbacks will open the 2024 season against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30 at 3:15 p.m., with television coverage on SEC Network.
Mitchell’s leadership has drawn comparisons to having another coach on the field, but he said his focus remains on contributing in any way possible.
“I just want to help the team win,” Mitchell said. “Whatever role that is, I’m going to give it everything I have.”
For Arkansas, the hope is that a healthy and focused Miguel Mitchell can help anchor a defense that struggled last season and is searching for a new identity under Williams and Woodson.
The Razorbacks allowed 28 points per game in 2023, and the staff has emphasized communication, discipline and playmaking during preseason.
Mitchell’s return and leadership have been a bright spot for the Razorbacks during fall camp, and his performance could be a key factor as Arkansas looks to rebound in the SEC this fall.