Missouri’s Drinkwitz brings new energy, controversy to Hogs-Tigers rivalry
ATLANTA — Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz brought both fun and controversy to SEC Media Days, using his platform to poke fun at the Arkansas-Missouri Battle Line Rivalry of main interest.
He also floated an unconventional playoff expansion plan, reigniting debate over the legitimacy and future of the SEC’s newest manufactured rivalry.
“I will not be answering any questions about the Epstein files or the JFK assassination,” Drinkwitz said.
That one caught SEC commissioner Greg Sankey by surprise.
"Didn't see that one coming," Sankey joked later with Tye Richardson and Tommy Craft on The Morning Rush on ESPN Arkansas.
He set the tone for a session that careened between humor and rivalry jabs. Drinkwitz even addressed his place as a divisive figure in Razorback circles.
Missouri has won nine of the last 11 meetings against Arkansas since joining the SEC in 2012, including the last three games, establishing dominance in a series most fans have a massive disinterest in getting up about.
“I got a tremendous amount of love and respect for the University of Arkansas,” Drinkwitz said. “I had season tickets there for the football program, and appreciate the passion and fire they have. We want the Hogs to be good. We just don’t want them to be good when we play.”
Despite the addition of a trophy and SEC branding, many Razorback fans don't really consider it “rivalry” status. The Hogs’ historical rivalries with Texas and LSU overshadow their contest with Missouri.
Missouri’s traditional blood foe remains Kansas. The Border War with Kansas, dormant since 2011, will return to the field this fall.
Drinkwitz, however, has leaned into the rivalry, proposing a tongue-in-cheek rebranding as the “Battle for Branson,” referencing the Missouri tourist town just 93 miles north of Fayetteville.
“It should be the rivalry for Branson instead of having – what do we call it? The Battle Line Rivalry,” Drinkwitz said. “It should be the battle for who controls Branson during the summer months.”
He also suggested the winning team could celebrate at Silver Dollar City theme park while fans could “plant their boats” at Table Rock Lake. While lighthearted, the comments underscored Drinkwitz’s efforts to inject personality and stakes into the annual showdown.
“I understand the history of Arkansas football and Texas and LSU’s importance to the fanbase’s rivalries,” Drinkwitz said. “I hope from my vantage point, y’all can see the importance of us as Mizzou being new to the SEC, trying to develop a rivalry game to continue to stir the passion.”
Missouri’s 28-21 win over Arkansas in 2024 capped a 9-3 regular season and marked the third straight victory over the Razorbacks.
“The difference between a good year and a great year was the ability to win this last game and get nine wins,” Drinkwitz said following the win.
Drinkwitz also praised Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, recalling their time together as assistants at Auburn in 2010-11.
He referenced Arkansas’ recent recruiting victory over Missouri for four-star linebacker JJ Bush, saying, “Y’all whipped us a couple weeks ago on a recruit. I knew it was going to be tough to beat Travis.”
Drinkwitz also made national headlines at SEC Media Days by proposing a 30-team College Football Playoff, a significant jump from the current 12-team format.
He argued that increasing the playoff field would mirror the NFL, where 44% of teams participate in the postseason. Drinkwitz’s plan called for automatic bids for Power Four conference champions, play-in games for major conferences, and additional at-large berths.
Critics, including his own players, pointed out the scheduling and injury concerns such a system would cause. He wasn't that worked up over it, but likely having some fun.
“I don’t want to be playing in March,” one Missouri player said.
Drinkwitz later clarified his comments, saying his proposal was intended to spark discussion about access and opportunity in college football.
A 30-team playoff would fundamentally change the Battle Line Rivalry’s stakes. Missouri, often entering the season finale with nine or ten wins, would likely have a playoff spot secured regardless of the Arkansas result.
For Arkansas, however, the game could become a do-or-die scenario for postseason hopes.
The rivalry’s history remains brief. Missouri leads the all-time SEC series 11-4 since 2014, and holds the longest win streak, five games from 2016 to 2020.
The Battle Line Trophy, a large silver-plated outline of both states, is awarded annually to the winner. Former linebacker David Bazel doesn't come up small things for this stuff.
While the Arkansas-Missouri rivalry may lack the deep-rooted animosity of older SEC match-ups, Drinkwitz’s goofiness gives it some renewed relevance. The rivalry’s future may depend as much on personality as on the scoreboard.
The next edition of the Battle Line Rivalry is scheduled for November, with both teams seeking to add another chapter to this evolving SEC contest.