Monday Massacre actually choice of Hogs players, not Petrino
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What a wild morning Monday has turned out to be so far and we've not even reached the noon press conference that was supposed to kick off a second Bobby Petrino era for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Whether Arkansas athetics director Hunter Yurachek told Petrino he would need to let defensive Travis Williams, defensive line coach Deke Adams and secondary coach Marcus Woodson go Monday morning or if Petrino was given full automony with his staff and made that call, one thing that seems certain is Petrino met with staff members and let a good chunk of the defensive staff know their services were no longer needed.
The first question is where in the world Petrino is going to find coaching replacements at this point in the season. There typically aren't a lot of high quality assistant coaches sitting on their couches this time of year, and not a lot of coaches are willing to come work a few games for an interim coach.
However, it seems this was a decision that was already in place before this morning and it's hard to imagine this many heads rolling in such a public fashion without a plan already in place. Arkansas needs to start installing whatever the new defense is going to be at some point today.
The clock is ticking to Tennessee. That means odds are high the replacements have already been contacted and are working on their new hire paperwork as the fan base is distracted by all the announcements.
Meanwhile, there's another party involved in everything going down — the players. The transfer portal opens today for them after having to absorb the news of four coaches with whom they have relationships are suddenly gone.
Defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes, Jr., one of the few players to shine this season along the defensive front, openly declared his feelings about losing his head coach. Then, when word came down Petrino had fired every defensive coach except secondary coach Nick Perry, he had his own quiet way of showing displeasure.
The initial thought is if there is a way to get out, as difficult as it is to find an open roster spot at this point in the season, some of these players are going to go. They claim to have deep, strong relationships with Pittman and the defensive coaches.
Unfortunately, that's not the message they sent on the field. The state of play on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the secondary left only three possible conclusions:
1) Travis Williams can't coach because no matter what adjustments he makes, the defense is getting run out of the stadium.
2) The players aren't capable of comprehending how a basic zone defense works, so receivers run free constantly after getting passed off to open space.
3) The defense is trying to send a message that they've quit on the defensive staff because they want them gone.
We know for sure it's not No. 1. Williams has a strong record of being a quality defensive coach. He was a Broyles Award nominee multiple times and he has shown he can do it at Arkansas.
It's not No. 2. We know that for a few reasons. One is most of these guys are seniors who have played zone defense their whole life, and some of these players ran it under Williams last year while looking competent in doing so.
Based on the reactions of the players, it shouldn't be No. 3, but what reason did anyone in a position to make decisions have to not think they were sending a message about not wanting to play for their coaches anymore?
When the Hogs came out in the second half Saturday, they immediately shut down Notre Dame by playing with fire and swarming to the ball across the board. What they showed is they definitely had it in them to play at a high level that would have this team competing for the playoffs and a dark horse candidate to make a lot of noise in the run to the national title.
Instead, they have chosen to not sustain that level at any point in time. Yes, it has to be jarring to wake up today and before they got their first bite of cereal down on their way to class or morning lifts and see so many coaches gone, but it was the players who chose to end these coaches' careers.
They may have liked their coaches a great deal. Williams looks fun to hang around and creates a fun atmosphere as proven by his viral video from last season, and Adams certainly was popular with many players.
However, they didn't love them. When a man truly has love for someone, he will do whatever it takes, make whatever sacrifice is needed to avoid letting that person down.
This is the path they chose. It hurts and is going to be difficult, but with so many of them being seniors and the other wanting to earn spots with good pay at quality programs next season, there's no choice but to put their heads down and figure out a way to win.
Not bringing your best has consequences. Hopefully this group of Hogs learn the life lesson from this and proceed forward that is going to set them up for their best life.
If they just sulk and quit, they will have learned nothing and set their life back unnecessarily. They don't have to play for the Hogs going forward, although fans would prefer it that way.
However, they do need to bring it for themselves, their family and the family of their own they will have in the future.
This is the life moment they brought onto themselves. It's time to do grown man stuff and push forward.