National media can't wait for season to start to get Petrino taking over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Assuming a disastrous start by Arkansas nobody wants to see, one national writer is speculating if that worst-case scenario could get Bobby Petrino back as head coach.
To be fair, a lot of Razorback faithful have been speculating about the same thing since Sam Pittman hired him as offensive coordinator in December 2023. I hear it several times a week.
A story by Derek Peterson at Saturday Down South was making his bold predictions for the season and when it got time to talk about the Hogs, he raised an interesting situation.:
"If the Auburn game (at home) goes sideways, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will get a shot in a winnable game against Mississippi State the following weekend," Peterson wrote.
It's not as ridiculous as some will make it out to be. Petrino back in charge is something a portion of Razorback fans have been yelling to happen for 14 years. Only the intensity has increased over the last 18 months.
The story makes bold predictions for every team in the SEC this year. Not predictions at what will happen, but maybe something nobody sees coming that could happen.
In a scenario he points out that the Hogs start with a pair of wins, then collapse with five straight losses, then the administration and people that make those choices will turn to Petrino. It would at least be an interim situation.
Nobody is bold enough to predict beyond that scenario because it assumes a whole lot of facts not entirely in evidence. It might be the simple matter many think.
First, there's a lingering question if he could be hired as the head coach because they already bent the rules to get him as offensive coordinator. He was fired for cause in 2012 and policy says they can't be re-hired — ever.
Secondly is the biggest question and that's if Petrino would even want to the job. He appears to be pretty happy (and well-paid) doing what he's doing and none of that deals with putting up with the media every day and the many appearances required year-round.
Throw in the NIL and transfer portal stuff he never had to deal with 14 years ago, at 64 years of age, he simply may want to enjoy puttering around the golf course in Rogers with his grandkids. They will mellow you a little. I have five grandsons and am speaking from experience.
It's a scenario no one really wants to see. Pittman has probably always wanted to retire on his terms when he wants to head to Lake Hamilton and sitting on his dock.
Petrino simply may not want to additional stress and hassle of being a head coach. He's making enough now at $1.5 million a year that he can budget and get by on that. It's likely a good bet he could never work again and keep living where he does now.
Although a 2-5 start will have a lot of fans screaming bloody murder. For a fan base that looks to replace coaches after a loss when they've won 10 games, this would be like blood in the water for sharks.