New Razorbacks coach wastes no time offering top in-state prospect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a strong sophomore season, 2028 Joe T. Robinson athlete Braylyn Brown picked up an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks and new coach Ryan SIlverfield Wednesday evening.

Prior to the 2025 season, Brown was given an initial ranking as the No. 81 athlete in the country, No. 8 at his position group and No. 1 prospect in the Natural State for 2028, according to 247Sports.

The Razorbacks are offer No. 4 among SEC teams, coming in after Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State. He also has offers from Memphis (under Silverfield) and Southern Miss.

Brown, a product of Little Rock, is poised to be one of the best skill position players to come from the state in some time. He performed well on a loaded Joe T. Robinson team that won the Arkansas Class 4A state championship earlier this month, catching 23 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown.



While Brown is listed as a safety by 247Sports, he gets the majority of his work on the offensive side at wide receiver, according to True Buzz 7-on-7 coach Rickey Brown.



Scouting report

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound athlete possesses a solid leaping ability that shows up immediately on tape as he can line up at multiple positions offensively with big play potential.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield in first day on the job at the Smith Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

His straight line speed can catch defenders by surprise while also taking jet sweeps using his agility to weave through defenses untouched.

Brown's trainer believes his best attributes at this point in his career are downfield blocking, coming down with jump balls, strong hands made of glue and solid 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash.

He played extremely well as a freshman with 37 receptions for 723 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 20 yards per catch. He also contributed defensively with 28 tackles and two interceptions including one pick six.

Changing in-state narrative

If there was any indictment on the previous coaching regime the Razorbacks had in place it had to be its lack of emphasis placed on in-state recruiting.

While other states across the country like Texas, Georgia, California and Florida produce talented college prospects like they grow on trees, Arkansas doesn't have that luxury.

However, over the next two recruiting cycles and the 2026 signing class, Arkansas is chock full of talent ready made for SEC action.

If there's one thing Silverfield has done to win over his new fanbase's trust it has been keeping in-state athletes at Arkansas during his first recruiting haul.

The state offered up to eight combined 4-star prospects among all recruiting services, and the Hogs were able to keep five at home. Bauxite offensive lineman Evan Goodwin (SMU), Bryant defensive end Matthew Nelson (Oklahoma) and Rogers linebacker Braxton Lindsey (BYU) all opted to sign elsewhere.

So far, the Razorbacks have extended offers to Brown, North Little Rock wide receiver Jamir Lee, and Dumas running back Kentz Brown.

Silverfield may not have had time to flip the in-state players he lost, but fans appreciate the shift in focus for a coach to prioritize athletes who close to home again.

Hogs Feed: