New Year, Heightened Expections for Arkansas Secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson is helping Razorbacks get a degree. They won't receive an official diploma from the university, but he's hoping that by the time his defensive backs get their degrees from him, it will translate to more wins.
"We talk about in a defensive back room having a PhD in football," Wilson said. "When you think about elite players, they're just not playing off ability. They're playing off of ability and football IQ. When you get a PhD in football that means you'll be in the NFL for six plus years just off of, ‘Hey, I understand when two go in, what one is going to do; when two go out, what one is going to do."
That's the jump that he's hoping youngsters like Jaheim Singletary and Jaylon Braxton take in their second years with the program as sophomores to rely on more than just their raw talent. Both of them showcased that with successful freshman campaigns, with Braxton picking up All-SEC Freshman honors from the coaches poll.
"When I see something a third time and I come back in and I'm about to walk up to them and talk to them I'll be about to walk up and they say that," Wilson said. "They say exactly what I was thinking. I'm like, ‘All right, we're heading in the right direction.’ We’re definitely climbing and we’re trending upwards."
The players have felt that growth within themselves as well, allowing them to play with a renewed confidence.
I think I’ve gotten better with just knowing what the offense is trying to do to me, Braxton said. "What they’re trying to do to the defense. Just recognizing route concepts."
Coach Sam Pittman will probably require even more out of Wilson's unit, despite a marked improvement in his first year in Fayetteville. Arkansas finished last year with 202.8 yards allowed though the air, the team's best mark since 2011, but there may be even more to unlock with the perfect mix of athleticism and now smarts with their "PhD".

