Where does SEC standard for NFL draft say Hogs are now?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If the general consensus is that to be a middle of the road SEC program there must be at least five NFL draft picks and five undrafted free agents come out of that program each season, then the Arkansas Razorbacks are close with a bit of an asterisk tacked onto the end.
In this year's particular draft, the Hogs technically had three players drafted and another 12 free agents sign once all the festivities in Green Bay concluded.
While that's short on the players drafted end, it far exceeds the number of undrafted free agents, although it's unclear whether at least five need to actually stick with a team for a year to meet SEC standards.
However, this is where the asterisk kicks in. Only two of those draft picks were Razorbacks at the time their names were called, and four of the undrafted free agents signed under different team jerseys as well.
There are names Arkansas fans will recognize who spent a great deal of time playing for the Hogs like Chris Paul, Jr. who was drafted as a linebacker out of Ole Miss and South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders who signed as an undrafted free agent. They were Razorbacks for quite a while and contributed heavily, so they kind of count toward evaluating the health of the talent Arkansas brings in, but not entirely.
Notably absent from the list of draftees and undrafted free agents despite seemingly everyone down to the waterboy and the guy who cuts film getting an invite this season is former Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson. It appears his financial situation may have maxed out at Arkansas.
There are still a few mini-camp invites hanging out there, but considering he didn't last long as the starting quarterback at Central Florida before former Arkansas assistant and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn replaced him, that's unlikely to happen. His only option of making an appearance would be if a team was wiling to take a flyer on him at tight end just for fun.
Here are all of the players with ties to the Arkansas Razorbacks who were drafted on signed as of Monday morning,
Baltimore Ravens
• Marquise Robinson, Cornerback, Arkansas Razorbacks, Undrafted free agent
• Ketron Jackson, Jr., Wide Receiver, Baylor Bears, Undrafted free agent (mini-camp invite)
Buffalo Bills
• Landon Jackson, Edge Rusher, Arkansas Razorbacks, Third round draft pick
Carolina Panthers
• Jaheim Thomas, Linebacker, Wisconsin Badgers, Undrafted free agent (mini-camp invite)
Cincinnati Bengals
• Eric Gregory, Defensive Lineman, Arkansas Razorbacks, Undrafted free agent
Detroit Lions
• Isaac TeSlaa, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks, Third round draft pick
Jacksonville Jaguars
• Ja'Quinden Jackson, Running back, Arkansas Razorbacks, Undrafted free agent
• Kevie Rose, Defensive Lineman, Arkansas Razorbacks, Undrafted free agent
• Doneiko Slaughter, Cornerback, Arkansas Razorbacks, Undrafted free agent
Las Vegas Raiders
• Hudson Clark, Defensive back, Arkansas Razorbacks, Undrafted free agent
Los Angeles Chargers
• Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, Running back, South Carolina Gamecocks, Undrafted free agent
Los Angeles Rams
• Chris Paul, Jr., Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels, Fifth round draft pick
Miami Dolphins
• Andrew Armstrong, Wide receiver, Arkansas, Undrafted free agent
Seattle Seahawks
• Tyrone Broden, Wide Receiver, Arkansas, Undrafted free agent
• Jackson Woodard, Linebacker, UNLV, Undrafted free agent