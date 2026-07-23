Nick Saban Believes Silverfield Has What It Takes To Win At Arkansas

TAMPA — There may be no more meaningful vote of confidence in a college football coach than that from Nick Saban, and Ryan Silverfield has it.

Saban, who won 11 SEC championships and seven national championships during his legendary coaching career, shared his opinion on Silverfield Thursday on the SEC Network.

"Ryan Silverfield probably has the toughest job of all these guys," Saban said. "[They only] won two games last year... probably needs to do a lot. But I do think from talking to him, he's got the right disposition and patience about it. He loves the place, and I think he knows what he needs to do to build it there."

"Ryan Silverfield probably has the toughest job of all these guys... He's got the right disposition and patience about it, he loves the place, and I think he knows what he needs to do to build it there."



Nick Saban gives his thoughts on Arkansas head football coach Ryan… pic.twitter.com/cG6q7fT13S — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) July 23, 2026

Silverfield obviously has a mountaintop to climb before reaching Saban's level of accomplishment, it's easy to see why conversations between the two have given Saban a favorable view of Silverfield. The latter conducts himself with confidence in front of the camera and is clearly trying to instill a level of discipline and effort at Arkansas that was previously in place.

There is, to an extent, a Saban-esque way in which Silverfield explains the culture he wants to build at Arkansas.

"I believe in how you do anything is how you do everything," Silverfield said Thursday. "People now are starting to catch wind, 'Okay, this is how we need to do this. We need to step up. We need to be better here. We need to support this more.' Every single day, we're making changes in the right direction, so that I hope when people talk 15 years from now, they're talking about the most recent 15 years being very similar to the rich history and tradition that we all know and love."

“How you do anything is how you do everything.” 🐗 pic.twitter.com/kYzKU7iceM — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) July 23, 2026

Is it yet to the level of Saban's legendary speeches? Well, no. Hardly anyone can match Saban in regard to a motivational speech. But it shows that Silverfield is intentional in how he chooses his words.

From a strictly football perspective, Saban isn't wrong in saying that Silverfield has the toughest job of any first-year head coach. He inherits a program that, while now under new leadership, just went 2-10 for the third time in eight years. And while Silverfield understandably wants to flush that season away, it will continue to be brought up until the 2026 seasons begins.

The only way for Silverfield to fully put 2025 behind Arkansas is to win this year, which Saban seems to think he can do.

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