Silverfield Determined to Leave Hogs' 2025 Season In The Past: 'Nothing To Do With Us'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield is taking a leaf out of John Calipari's notebook as he prepares for his first season as Arkansas' head football coach: burn the tape.

As in, all of the tape from the 2025 Arkansas football season, the Razorbacks' third 2-10 campaign in eight years and the reason why Arkansas will likely be picked 16th in every SEC preseason poll known to man despite a brand new coaching staff and a roster with 42 transfer portal pickups.

"Last year has absolutely zero to do with what we're doing moving forward," Silverfield said Wednesday while speaking to reporters in Tampa, Fla. "Like I said, limited retention, from staff all together and players. Ultimately, those players who chose to come back are the ones who are going to help us make a difference moving forward.

"What happened in the past — Listen, I've got so much respect for the history of Arkansas football, but the recent struggles have nothing to do with us moving forward. That's in the rearview mirror. We're looking forward. I can tell you this: the guys have been working hard. They're excited, we're excited. We don't worry about what's occurred. All eyes moving forward, guys got the blinders on. We're very excited for the future of our program."

SIlverfield might want to take another leaf out of Calipari's book by removing the rearview mirror in his proverbial car, just as Calipari said he did during the SEC Tournament.

The difference between Arkansas' football and basketball programs, however, are obvious: one is on the upswing and one is not, and the latter is led by a head coach who is unproven in the SEC.

Negativity has been attached to Arkansas' hiring of Silverfield and the outlook of his first season in Fayetteville since he was hired on Nov. 30, 2025. But Silverfield couldn't care less about the public perception of him or his team before a single snap of football has been played.

"We see things," Silverfield said. "Our players are on social media. I'm still on it for a couple more weeks. It is part of what happens. I understand. People have the right to feel the way they want to. Again, last year's record, the recent struggles with our program have nothing to do with us moving forward.

"I don't think our players need that as motivation. We're not one of those guys who need bulletin board material. I can promise you, when we're running in that Arkansas heat yesterday afternoon, those guys weren't sitting there thinking about the bulletin board material."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield shows players a technique during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may be a few exceptions to that statement in regard to players who are returning to Arkansas. They saw, in detail, the grueling 2-10 season and all of the internal and external turmoil and noise that came with it.

Now they, along with Silverfield, have a clean slate and an opportunity to write their own history.

But if the story stays the same and the Hogs fall flat this fall, Silverfield has set himself where he can blame nobody but himself.

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