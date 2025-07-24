Notre Dame just another game on schedule for Hogs' Ball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks defensive tackle Cam Ball has seen it all inside the friendly confines of Razorback Stadium since he joined the program in 2021.
His freshman season, the Razorbacks embarrassed a Top 15 Texas Longhorns team, 40-21, and it wasn't even really that close.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had no idea about the rivalry between the two programs dating back to their Southwest Conference roots, but Arkansas is certainly a team he takes seriously now that both teams will probably play annually in the SEC.
"I found out about the rivalry against Arkansas when they whipped my [expletive] the second game of my career when I got to Texas," Sarkisian said. "That rivalry got really good, really fast for us. We respect it, we honor it. It's a heck of rivalry and fun game to be a part of."
Strength of schedule arguments have taken place across the country this week, including Indiana coach Curt Cignetti defending his school's decision to replace Virginia with another FCS school to pad an extra win on the team's resume.
However, Arkansas certainly hasn't shied away from scheduling high profile opponents, nor paid opponents to get off the schedule to ease things up. The Razorbacks have hosted or visited teams such as BYU, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati in previous years.
Going into 2025, the Razorbacks will play their biggest non-conference game since a home-and-home against Pete Carroll's USC Trojan's in the early 2000's, hosting Notre Dame on Sept. 27.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman acknowledges his team's schedule this year presents an opportunity for a special season, but also a lifetime of memories for Ball and his teammates.
"It's a blessing," Ball said at SEC Media Days. "Just to be able to not only play for your teammates and yourself, but Arkansas, the state. It's all they have. Just to be able to play for an entire state is a blessing you know.
"Just to go out there and play in front of all those screaming fans, especially the fans that support us through all the ups and downs, wins or losses. Overall, the fans, they're my motivation when I step on the field, look around and think 'Wow, this many people came to support us.'"
From a media and fan perspective, the Week 5 showdown against Notre Dame has a special feeling about it even though kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. For Ball and his teammates, they are excited for it, but are preparing for it just like any other game.
Since Sam Pittman arrived in Fayetteville in 2020, Arkansas has faced 29 ranked opponents, winning just seven of those games. There's always potential for the Razorbacks to pull of a monumental upset, especially after Notre Dame will already have played Miami, Texas A&M and a scrappy Purdue team led by former Hogs defensive cooridinator Barry Odom.
"I'm excited for [Notre Dame], Ball said. "To play a team that made it to the National Championship game. It's exciting. There's going to be a lot of eyes on them and just because there will be a lot of eyes on them doesn't mean they won't be on us.
"But, we're going to prepare for them just like it's any other game, but I'm excited for it."