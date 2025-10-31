Offensive minds meet as Petrino, Lebby prepare for Arkansas-MSU clash
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two coaches separated by a generation but linked by their offensive reputations will share the same sideline for the first time Saturday when Arkansas hosts Mississippi State.
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby, 41, and Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino, 64, have never met, though both say they are familiar with each other’s coaching roots.
“I don’t know him at all,” Petrino said Monday. “I don’t think I’ve ever met him.”
Lebby confirmed the same, adding, “No, I do not have a relationship with him personally.”
Petrino, however, said he has long followed Lebby’s career and understands the influences that shaped his offensive identity — from Art Briles at Baylor to Josh Heupel at UCF and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.
“I obviously know of him and know where he’s been and where he’s coached and the schemes that he grew up in,” Petrino said. “A lot of times you feel like you know guys because you know who they are and what they do.”
Proven offensive backgrounds meet in Fayetteville
Lebby earned his first head-coaching opportunity in Starkville after serving as an offensive coordinator at Central Florida, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
His offenses have consistently ranked among the nation’s most balanced and high-scoring.
“He has great quarterbacks and has coached them in a great way to give the offense a chance to have great balance,” Lebby said of Petrino. “He makes people play 11 on 11, which makes it really, really tough defensively.”
Petrino’s Razorbacks have been one of the most productive units in college football this season, ranking seventh nationally in total offense (490.9 yards per game) and 26th in scoring (35.5 points per game). Arkansas also ranks fourth nationally in third-down conversion rate (54%).
Lebby’s Bulldogs have shown similar offensive ambition in his second season, emphasizing tempo and efficiency in their play-action passing game.
Shared opponents, shared challenges
The Razorbacks and Bulldogs have each faced Tennessee and Texas A&M this season, both going winless in those contests.
Arkansas’ combined losing margin in those two games is just six points (79-73), while Mississippi State lost 41-34 in overtime to Tennessee and 31-9 at Texas A&M.
Both teams will also meet Texas, Ole Miss and Missouri later this year, extending their list of common opponents to five.
In last season’s matchup, Arkansas won 58-25 in Starkville in a game that featured only one punt — a 53-yarder from Razorback punter Devin Bale.
Arkansas produced seven touchdowns and three field goals in 13 drives, while the Bulldogs turned the ball over five times.
Turnovers could define Saturday’s outcome
Ball security could be the deciding factor in Saturday’s SEC matchup. Arkansas leads the conference with 15 turnovers but ranks last in turnover margin at minus-1.0 per game.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, is tied for the league lead in takeaways with 14, including an SEC-best 11 interceptions.
Petrino called last week’s 33-24 loss to Auburn “disturbing,” as the Razorbacks managed a season-low 331 yards of offense.
He said the focus quickly shifted to Mississippi State, recalling a lesson from his early coaching days at Weber State.
“One of our older assistant coaches told me, ‘Don’t worry about it. It always stays longer with you than it does with the players,’” Petrino said. “They have a short-term memory. That’s a good thing.”
Razorbacks’ youth movement and perspective
Since becoming interim coach on Sept. 28, Petrino has emphasized the development of younger players such as sophomore running back Braylen Russell, praising his progress in the weight room.
“When you got your all-time best, you’d run over and ring a bell so everyone knew it,” Petrino said. “It’s contagious.”
Players have also been open about their personal aspirations off the field.
Cornerback Kani Walker said he hopes to help men with their mental health and build affordable housing.
Tight end Rohan Jones said he wants to open a sports mentorship facility for underprivileged youth.
Series history and broadcast details
Arkansas leads the all-time series 19-15-1, including a 10-5-1 mark in games played in the state.
However, Mississippi State has won nine of the last 13 matchups, including five of the past six played in Arkansas.
Saturday’s game will air at 3 p.m. on SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour handling play-by-play, Gene Chizik providing analysis, and Tori Petry reporting from the sidelines.
Key takeaways
- Bobby Petrino and Jeff Lebby have never met but share mutual respect for their offensive philosophies.
- Turnover margin could determine Saturday’s game, with Arkansas prone to giveaways and Mississippi State leading in interceptions.
- Arkansas leads the overall series, but Mississippi State has won nine of the past 13 meetings.